Segra International Signs A Genetic Partnership Agreement with Grounded Genetics and The Holding Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra”), an agriculture technology company is pleased to announce a new exclusive global distribution agreement with Grounded Genetics and The Holding Company. Under the terms of the agreements, Segra will partner with both companies to bring a significant collection of proven, award-winning and unreleased genetics to Canadian and International markets. Access to these genetics will be available in the fall of 2023 in the form of tissue culture mother plants and tissue culture plantlets (clones).



In addition to their extensive collection, Segra will collaborate with both groups to offer custom phenotype selection and breeding projects for customers on an “a la carte” basis. “We believe that pheno selection and breeding initiatives are better suited in a dedicated environment vs. the grow rooms of our customers. Offering this service fills a gap in the market place and allows our customers to focus on what they do best, cultivation,” said Matthew Don-Carolis, Vice President of Sales for Segra.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Grounded Genetics and The Holding Company. Their global reputation and experience in breeding and genetic selection is impressive. Their ability and commitment to identify the best cultivars for specific environments and outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional products to our customers,” said Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra. “Together, we can leverage our collective strengths to refine the cannabis experience and provide unmatched quality and variety in the market. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our companies, and I am excited to embark on this journey of discovery and growth.”

Ramone, CEO of Grounded Genetics commented, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Segra International. We have been waiting for the right partner and Segra has demonstrated that they are a global leader in both cannabis tissue culture and molecular biology IP, with an unparalleled global distribution network. As a breeder, getting our genetics to market in a clean, safe format is critical to the long term success of our business and mitigates the risk and spread of disease, a significant issue facing the industry.”

“In addition to the business rationale, Segra is a great fit culturally, where we are all focused on doing the right thing for our partners and customers alike,” said Dave, CEO of The Holding Company. “This collaboration represents an incredible opportunity to leverage the synergies between our companies and drive innovation in the cannabis industry. Segra’s DNA fingerprinting technology also brings confidence that our genetics will be preserved safely in tissue culture and adds a level of protection that our genetics will not be widely distributed.”

This partnership presents a compelling opportunity to leverage years of innovation and genetic development for growers to introduce true-to-type, proven and diverse cultivars into their respective markets. Through Segra's cutting-edge clean stock tissue culture plantlets, growers can have peace of mind, knowing that the plants they receive are free from detectable pests, pathogens, viruses or viroids. With limited supplies available, we encourage interested growers to reach out today to learn more about this opportunity and join Segra’s growing network. For further information, please contact us at info@segra-intl.com.

About Segra International:

Segra is a Vancouver, Canada based agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. Its proprietary technologies empower clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™ cannabis plantlets in collaboration with top breeders, and currently ships to licensed producers in Canada and International destinations. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular biology, genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision.

Learn more at segra-intl.com