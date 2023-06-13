CareCloud and medSR to Showcase Revenue Optimization and Operational Streamlining Solutions at HFMA Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today confirmed its participation as an exhibitor at the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s annual conference. The conference, scheduled to take place from June 25-28 in Nashville, will provide a prime platform for CareCloud to showcase its innovative offerings. Representatives from CareCloud's medSR division will also be in CareCloud’s booth, further enriching the experience for attendees.



One of the largest events in healthcare finance, the conference is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees from across the nation. With its strategic general sessions, 70+ educational sessions, and seven content tracks, the conference offers a comprehensive program spanning four days. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry thought leaders, explore topics such as revenue cycle management (RCM), healthcare analytics, and value-based care, and engage in networking opportunities.

CareCloud, recognized for its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled solutions that optimize the revenue cycle, will emphasize the ways in which it can enhance RCM, improve patient engagement, and streamline administrative processes. Visitors to CareCloud’s booth will explore the capabilities of CareCloud's intelligent robotic process automation bots, which provide automated support for tasks such as claims processing, billing and invoicing, medical data entry, claims and eligibility verification, and more. Additionally, CareCloud will showcase its RCM staff augmentation services, offering healthcare organizations access to skilled professionals to supplement their workforce and enhance operational efficiency. Visitors will also learn about CareCloud's comprehensive chronic care management and remote patient monitoring solutions, enabling providers to deliver proactive and personalized care to patients with chronic conditions.

Representatives from the medSR division will join CareCloud in the booth to showcase their expertise as a leading healthcare information technology and operations consulting firm. medSR specializes in transforming healthcare organizations through services such as RCM, operations improvement, information technology strategy and support, and more. medSR's aim is to provide reliable partnerships to hospitals and businesses, optimizing operations by implementing new software systems or streamlining existing processes.

"Addressing the challenges in the healthcare sector is a shared responsibility," stated Karl Johnson, president of CareCloud Force, who will be present at the booth during the HFMA conference. "In this critical moment, it is imperative that we leverage our collective expertise to enhance accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in healthcare. We are delighted to attend the HFMA conference and demonstrate how CareCloud and our medSR division can deliver solutions powered by advanced technologies, alongside cost-effective staffing and consulting services. Our aim is to optimize revenue and streamline operations for healthcare providers, enabling them to provide high-quality care efficiently."

Bruce Adler, vice president and RCM practice leader at medSR, further emphasized the impact of advanced technology solutions and efficient revenue cycle management. "By leveraging advanced technology solutions, optimizing operational processes, and implementing efficient revenue cycle management strategies, healthcare organizations can achieve financial stability while delivering high-quality care," said Adler. "We are thrilled to showcase our expertise in healthcare IT consulting at the HFMA conference and illustrate how our solutions drive revenue optimization, leading to improved financial outcomes and enhanced patient experiences."

For more information about CareCloud, please visit carecloud.com. To learn more about medSR, please visit medsr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

