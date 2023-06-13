Trupanion Launches ‘truthankyou’ Program to Celebrate the Unsung Heroes of the Veterinary Community

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leading provider of medical insurance for pets, today introduced its ‘truthankyou’ initiative to celebrate and uplift the veterinary community in honor of Veterinary Appreciation Day (June 18). Extending beyond words, truthankyou is a rallying cry for pet parents to recognize and applaud the veterinary community for their invaluable contributions to pet and public health, not only on Veterinary Appreciation Day, but all year long.



Beginning today, Trupanion invites members to submit a formal truthankyou to their veterinary hero. With a heartfelt note, memorable pictures, or a video message, pet parents can express their appreciation for those in the veterinary community that have made a profound impact through their compassion, dedication and selflessness.

For over twenty years, Trupanion has remained committed to supporting the veterinary heroes making a difference in their communities—and these heroes don’t wear capes. They often wear scrubs covered in pet hair. That’s why Trupanion is gifting $10,000 worth of new scrubs to veterinary professionals who have received a truthankyou from those whose lives they’ve touched.

“The majority of our team members come from a veterinary ecosystem, so we are exceedingly aware of the long hours and hard work that veterinary professionals put in on a daily basis to care for the pets we all love,” said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. “It’s our goal to bring joy and inspiration to our veterinary heroes and to create a touching tribute to their unwavering commitment. It's a chance for our members to share their story and the impact their veterinary hero has had on their pet's life.”

According to a survey conducted in May 2023, Trupanion found that 83% of veterinarians felt the demands of their jobs cause significant stress, with top stressors including both compassion fatigue and/or emotional burnout and stressful financial conversations with clients. In addition, among those surveyed only 47% of respondents reported feeling “somewhat valued” regarding their work as veterinary professionals. Despite the stress, emotional fatigue, and lack of recognition, when asked how long they will stay in the veterinary profession, a majority of respondents wrote that they couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Veterinarians are often overlooked in the appreciation of medical professionals, but with the truthankyou program, we can support our veterinary heroes and show appreciation for all the incredible work they do,” said Trupanion Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch.

To learn more about truthankyou, please visit vad.trupanion.com.

