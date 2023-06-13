New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Service Type, By Application, By Temperature Type, By Technology, By Country, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467797/?utm_source=GNW



The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2024-2028, with a high CAGR.

Supply chain and temperature-controlled surface transportation are both parts of the cold chain.The term “cold chain logistics” refers to the freezing procedures necessary to preserve the quality and shelf life of goods such as fresh vegetables, seafood, frozen foods, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical medications.



Cold chains are crucial for increasing the shelf life of products, preventing overcapacity, minimizing transit bottlenecks during busy times, and ensuring product quality.The procedure makes use of cold-insulated transport vehicles for product distribution and temperature-controlled facilities for product storage.



Fruits, vegetables, meat, cattle, medications, and other goods are frequently transported and stored using cold chain logistics techniques.Refrigerated trucks, railcars, air freight, and refrigerated cargo are all common routes of transportation.



In order to give farmers fair pricing for their produce, the cold chain sector plays a significant role in decreasing the waste of perishable goods and commodities. Cold chain logistics in the pharmaceutical sector improves the effectiveness of medicine across the supply chain.

E-commerce Expansion and More Consumer Options

ASEAN’s e-commerce revenues are rapidly increasing, luring many international investors to open offices there.Consumers now have access to goods and services that were previously out of their price range, such as trendy cosmetics and imported cuisine.



People’s perceptions of frozen and cold meals have significantly changed as more people move into urban areas. Online retailers are increasingly selling frozen meals.

Online shopping is being redefined by E-commerce, and the rise in sales of chilled and frozen foods creates a demand for cold chain infrastructures, such as refrigerated transportation, storage facilities, and an effective supply chain.Customers who buy online no longer view e-commerce as a way to save money on commodities like electronics.



Instead, they have expanded their online shopping preferences to include less expensive everyday things like food, clothing, and beauty products.Additionally, there are new opportunities and challenges for leasing cold storage in Southeast Asia due to the enormous growth in fresh food sales.



Growing online purchases are stressing supermarkets.Thus the burden is being transferred to those in charge of storing and shipping it.



The demand for frozen food is always increasing due to the pandemic, lockdown, changes in how people purchase online, etc. In order to satisfy this demand as soon as possible, e-commerce enterprises employ cold chain logistics services.

Meat Consumption has Grown in Recent Years.

Increased meat consumption and feed imports are both a result of Southeast Asia’s growing population, rising affluence, urbanization, and retail businesses.The five significant emerging markets are Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



Even though fish and shellfish are the most widely consumed and produced meat sources and are mostly to blame for feedstock demand, meat consumption has increased recently.Each Southeast Asian nation’s consumption and production of meat demonstrates how diverse their culinary preferences are.



The chicken industry in Malaysia is the most lucrative and has the highest output value.Almost all of the nation’s chicken meat is produced domestically, and the average yearly intake is 50 kilograms.



Thailand is the fourth-largest exporter of poultry in the world, and more than 80% of the chicken is grown in vertically integrated farms. In 2020, its annual per capita consumption was projected to be 7.9 kilos. Most of the pork produced in Thailand nowadays is for its own citizens. Even though Thailand’s live pig exports increased in value by 339 percent in 2020, this is still the situation. The next two greatest consumers of pork in the area are Vietnam and the Philippines, with annual per capita consumption of 25 kg and 14.9 kg, respectively. Because these meat products must be distributed through retail establishments and, in certain cases, as frozen packaged goods, there has been a considerable rise in the number of cold storage units leased throughout Southeast Asia.

Market Segmentation

The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market is divided into Service Type, Application, Temperature Type, and Technology.Based on Service Type, the market is divided into Refrigerated Warehouses and Refrigerated Transportation.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Seafood, Meat, Fruit & Vegetable, Dairy Products, Alternative Protein, and Others.Based on Temperature Type, the market is divided into Frozen, Chilled.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Dry Ice, Gel Packs, Eutectic Plates, Liquid Nitrogen, and Quilts.

Market Players

Major market players in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market are Nippon Express, United Parcel Service of America, Deutsche Post DHL, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd, DSV Agility Logistics, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, Sinchai Cold Storage Co., Ltd, Jentec Storage Inc.(Calamba), JWD InfoLogistics, PT. Pluit Cold Storage, and PT. Wahana Cold Storage.

Recent developments

o Fast Logistics established two additional cold chain facilities in October 2021 amid a booming sector. The business marketed its North Cebu center as the country’s first automated cold storage facility. It makes use of modern technology and sensors that are also found in intelligent buildings. Growing consumer demand for frozen goods, changing consumer preferences, and increased access to regional export markets following the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic community contributed to the expansion.

o In Singapore, a new cold chain station was inaugurated by CEVA Logistics in September 2021. The newest cold station is located in Singapore’s Airport Logistics Park’s Free Trade Zone, where it offers in-transit storage, value-added services, and quick turnaround times for connecting to international markets. It also facilitates seamless regional distribution in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Its Temperature Sensitive Solution, a pharmaceutical logistics solution that guarantees that temperature-sensitive shipments across ambient and chilled settings are kept in their ideal surroundings throughout transportation, is directly supported by the company’s expanding network of cold stations.



Report Scope:



In this report, the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Service Type:

o Refrigerated Warehouse

o Refrigerated Transportation

• ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application:



o Seafood

o Meat

o Fruit & Vegetable

o Dairy Products

o Alternative Protein

o Others

• ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Temperature Type:

o Frozen

o Chilled

• ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Technology



o Dry Ice

o Gel Packs

o Eutectic Plates

o Liquid Nitrogen

o Quilts.

• ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Region:

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Singapore

o Philippines

o Myanmar

o Malaysia

o Indonesia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market.



Available Customizations:



The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market report with the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

