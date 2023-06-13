Self-Healing Concrete Market can be Worth USD 745.892 Billion, Garnering a CAGR of 34% from 2023 to 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-Healing Concrete Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Self-Healing Concrete Market Information by Technology, by Application, by Material, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market for self-healing concrete can expect to touch USD 745.892 billion, at a rate of 34% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Concrete that can autonomously repair cracks and damage is referred to as self-healing concrete. It is made composed of a bacterium that creates limestone, which, when exposed to water and air, transforms into a gel to cover the spaces.

In order to minimize the risk of corrosion and shield the steel framework from outside influences, the concrete fills in the fractures. Autogenic and autonomic self-healing variations are frequently offered.

While the autonomous varieties use capsules containing additional healing agents or bacteria spores, the autogenous variants use moisture to aid in the healing process. As a result, they have a wide range of uses in the development of civil, commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the self-healing concrete industry are

Basilisk (Netherlands)

Acciona S.A. (Spain)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Devan-Micropolis (Portugal)

Fescon (Finland)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030: USD 745.892 billion CAGR 34% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Concrete heals crack · Minimizes the maintenance cost





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Self-healing concretes are created with the use of bacteria from the Genus Bacillus bacterial group, which can withstand the alkaline concrete environment for years and manufacture limestone that can fill in and mend the fracture. Spores can germinate and develop into vegetative active bacterial cells in the presence of favorable environmental factors like water, nutrients, and oxygen. Additionally, by sealing fractures and shielding steel frameworks from the elements, which lowers the risk of corrosion, concrete constructions' lifespan is increased. These aspects indicate the industry's expansion in self-healing concrete. One of the key applications for self-healing concrete is industrial construction.

The market opportunity for self-healing concrete encompasses a broad application base for dependable and robust construction. In the upcoming years, self-healing concrete adoption and industrial growth will be aided by its widespread application. Infrastructure for residential, commercial, industrial, and civil purposes is essential to economic development. As a result, there will be plenty of prospects for different self-healing products to reach the market thanks to reduced maintenance costs and extended life of these structures. The market acceptance of self-healing concrete will be greatly influenced by the results of pilot projects being conducted all over the world.

Self-healing concrete market trends appear to be driven by elements like prolonged usefulness of civil infrastructure, simplicity of use, and decreased maintenance costs. Additionally, the requirement to maintain infrastructure is growing, which supports the market expansion for self-healing concrete. Moreover, growth in building and construction industry increases the demand for self-healing concretes across the geographies.

Market Restraints:

The market for self-healing concrete is expanding slowly due to a lack of project results and increased product costs. Additionally, traditional building materials include cement, mortar, lime, stone, and others that, when used together, ensure the solidity of the building during construction. The introduction of self-maintained mortar and cement combinations will result in a price increase of two times that of the standard material as self-healing concrete technology advances. This aspect is causing end consumers to be less likely to use self-healing concrete products.



COVID 19 Analysis

The market for self-healing concrete was negatively impacted by Covid-19. The slowdown in construction during that time caused the demand for this concrete to drop sharply. Due to the recession and labor constraint, no new large-scale construction projects were initiated during this time. As a result, builders adopted cost-cutting measures, which decreased the demand for self-healing concrete. Additionally, the output rate decreased as a result of the closure of production facilities to stop the virus's spread. Furthermore, the global market for self-healing concrete's supply chain was severely disrupted by limitations on travel and cargo movement.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Different forms of self-healing concrete in the market include Extrinsic, Capsule based, Vascular and Intrinsic.

The self-healing concrete market is dominated by capsule-based products. The appropriate bacterial colonies and food ingredients are sealed in capsules and thoroughly combined in concrete using this method. As a result, there are bacterial colonies present in every area of the concrete construction. Therefore, there is a higher need for capsule-based Technology because it allows for the widespread use of this concrete.

By End-use

Top industry end-users are Residential and commercial, Industrial as well as Civil infrastructure.

The majority of the global self-healing concrete market is made up of products for civil infrastructure. Civil infrastructures including roads, dams, tunnels, and bridges are constantly under stress and are susceptible to developing fractures. In order to reduce maintenance costs, self-healing concrete is highly desired in civil infrastructure.



Regional Insights

The most significant market for self-healing concrete is located in Europe, where significant market share is held. The increased knowledge of the product and its advantages is causing a tremendous demand for this concrete in the area. Additionally, this area is unquestionably a leader thanks to increased government assistance and a focus on using sustainable products.

The North American market is expanding at the fastest rate. There is a demand for self-healing concrete in this region due to the construction industry's rapid expansion and readiness to adopt modern building materials. Additionally, a market growth booster will be active research that supports product technology development.

The Asia Pacific’s thriving construction business is fostering promising market possibilities for self-healing concrete. The increase in consumer awareness and disposable income will contribute to the market expansion in this area.

