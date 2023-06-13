D&H Distributing Appoints Anthony Graziano Senior Vice President of Marketing

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has appointed channel and distribution marketing veteran Anthony Graziano as senior vice president of marketing. Graziano was formerly worldwide head of channel marketing at Logitech, a current D&H manufacturing partner, where he oversaw this vendor’s marketing strategies, partner alliances, and channel events. He additionally has two decades of experience with multiple top-tier distribution companies, having built a reputation for creating successful marketing strategies, launching high-impact programs and innovative campaigns, and generating substantial business growth. Graziano started in his new position on June 12.

In his role with D&H, Graziano will oversee all aspects of D&H’s marketing strategies to support and optimize the growth trajectories of D&H’s partners. Under his guidance, D&H will continue to expand its presence in the channel, nurture its existing partner relationships, and engage new audiences with dynamic, proven programs and resources. Graziano’s skill set spans go-to-market strategy, product marketing, vendor and partner alliance management, demand generation, and more.

D&H Distributing has a roster of marketing initiatives scheduled for its Fiscal Year 2024, which began on May 1, 2023. Graziano will build on the success of D&H’s THREAD Technology Conferences, its partner programs, and the company’s growing Partnerfi engagement community; in addition to the ongoing roll-out of its new MKT+SHIFT auto-serve marketing platform, offered through D&H’s TechDrive Creative Studios. These objectives will evolve D&H’s vibrant, integrated digital marketing campaigns, tools, and resources for the benefit of the distributor’s channel partners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Anthony to the D&H team to oversee the ongoing development of D&H’s distinctive marketing initiatives,” said Marty Bauerlein, D&H’s chief commercial officer. “This organization has a unique internal culture and an industrious marketing team that is laser-focused on driving outcomes for our partners. We look forward to seeing Anthony’s outstanding expertise in action toward those goals. Buckle up!”

“I’m delighted to return to the distribution channel, which is where much of my career has been built over the decades,” began Graziano. “D&H is an extraordinary company with an impressive run of success. It has outperformed the competition even in challenging market conditions over its extensive history. I look forward to being part of this compelling environment, engaging D&H’s partners and delivering assets that demonstrate both ingenuity and pragmatic, demonstrable effectiveness.”

Partners can visit www.dandh.com for additional information on how D&H Distributing supports the solution provider community, including its product assortment, programs, services, and partner alliances.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.