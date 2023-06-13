Konica Minolta’s Velinda Cox to Speak at EnvisionB2B

Ramsey, NJ, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Velinda Cox, Senior Vice President, eCommerce will be a keynote speaker at the EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, happening June 20-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Digital Commerce 360, the global leader in eCommerce research and media, EnvisionB2B brings together the thought leaders, teachers and brightest minds in B2B digital commerce and transformation. The event gathers experts from leading organizations to help businesses of all sizes overcome hurdles in the race for eCommerce excellence.

Cox is responsible for the overall strategy and success of Konica Minolta’s eCommerce program, creating new value and experiences for its customers, partners and employees. Through the areas of digital and cultural transformation realization, diversification and expansion of the eCommerce approach, she works together with global leadership teams to develop and support technology infrastructure.

On Thursday, June 22 from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. CDT during her Keynote Address, ‘A New Strategy for a Digital Channel and Ecosystem,’ Cox will speak about her company’s shift in strategy to develop a customer-focused digital channel and digital technology ecosystem. She will cover how Konica Minolta is taking a “crawl, walk, run” approach to building out its eCommerce technology and developing a better customer experience.

Cox will also participate in a one-hour panel on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. CDT entitled ‘eCommerce Business Strategy: Creating A Blueprint for Digital Commerce Excellence.’ The workshop will break down all the elements of creating an effective master plan that accommodates internal and external stakeholders’ complete needs and expectations.

“There are so many nuances and opportunities when an organization embarks on building a new digital ecosystem, from the technology we need, infrastructure, data, resources – including human resources – and putting it all together comes with challenges at every stage,” said Velinda Cox, Senior Vice President, eCommerce, Konica Minolta. “I look forward to meeting like-minded marketers, learning about their eCommerce journeys and exchanging strategies for ongoing improvements to customer experience.”

“Konica Minolta offers a timely example of how a global manufacturer can bring more value to customers through B2B eCommerce,” said Paul Demery, Editor, B2B, Digital Commerce 360. “We’re thrilled to have Velinda at EnvisionB2B to share insights on how she’s handling all the related technology and business challenges and opportunities.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

