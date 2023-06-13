New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467794/?utm_source=GNW



Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market is anticipated to develop rapidly in the forecast period, 2023-2028.

Industrial wastewater is water discarded, which is dissolved and suspended in water, usually during the industrial manufacturing process. To protect the wastage of water, there is the development of industrial wastewater treatment, which involves the methods and processes used to treat waters contaminated by industrial or commercial activities prior to its release into the environment or reuse.

Moreover, the world is facing a clean water quality crisis because of rapid population growth, urbanization, fluctuations in land use, industrialization, and inefficient water usage. Consequently, to control the water crisis, there is a development of industrial wastewater management techniques.

The discharge and disposal of industrial wastewater can be categorized as:

• Uncontrolled discharges to the environment.

• Controlled (licensed) discharges to the watercourses, possibly after pre-treatment.

• Illegal discharges to sewerage systems.

• Controlled discharges to sewerage systems under agreement or license, possibly with pre-treatment.

• Wastewater collected by tanker for treatment and disposal elsewhere.

Increasing government regulations in favor of wastewater treatment

Population and economic growth have led to an exponential increase in demand for water resources, with 36% of the world’s population being in water-scarce areas. Therefore, the government is highly focused on reusing wastewater from industries and manufacturing plants. Some of the government initiatives are:

• In October 2021, the government of India allocated USD192 million under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to States and UTs for wastewater and used water management, as well as for setting up of STPs and FSTPs (fecal sludge treatment plants).

Technological advancements and innovations in wastewater treatment

Many firms are aiming to recycle wastewater generated from production activities for production or non-production purposes.

Some of the examples are:

• J&J reduced water use by 35% by reusing water as coolant

• L’Oréal uses up to 50% of treated wastewater for cleaning equipment.

• PepsiCo Foundation provides access to safe water to 44 million people as of 2019 and targets reaching 100 million people by 2030.

• In Pakistan, nestle SA installed three water filtration units in public places.

The food and Beverage industry contribute to a high CAGR.The food and beverage industry has a high CAGR contribution to the treatment of industrial wastewater.



With the growing world population, there is a constant need for water in food production and irrigation.Eventually, water reuse plays an essential role in overcoming these challenges and helps maintain economic growth.



However, due to fluctuations in BOD and pH in wastes from fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the components of food and beverage wastewater are difficult to predict.These high pollutant loads increase treatment costs and demand a large storage volume in the treatment system.



Moreover, changes in conditions caused by load shocks, temperature changes, increased manufacturing, wash water surges, operation malfunction, and limited equalization capability present constant challenges to wastewater treatment plants at food and beverage manufacturing facilities.

The High-Cost Required for Setting Up Treatment Plants

High costs are required for setting up treatment plants.Wastewater treatment requires excessive sludge production, large energy, and high operational costs.



Moreover, it demands specialized knowledge and abilities.

Market Segmentation

The Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market is divided into Equipment, Industry, Regional Distribution, and Competitive landscape. Based on Equipment, the market is divided into Ultrafiltration systems, Vacuum evaporation and distillation, Reverse osmosis systems, Paper bed filters, Solid bowl centrifuges, Tramp oil separators, Vacuum filters, and Others.



By Industry, the market is divided into Poultry & Agriculture, Breweries, Pulp and Paper, Iron and Steel, Mines and Quarries, Food and Beverages, and Others.

The demand for clean water resources is fueling the market for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market and exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Players

Veolia, Xylem, Ecolab, 3M, DuPont, Pentair, United Utilities Group PLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ group, GFL Environmental Inc, and many more are the major players in the market.



Key developments



• In October 2022, Xylem Singapore and Gross-Wen Technologies collaborated to boost the sustainability and efficiency of algae-based wastewater treatment tech. The project focuses on the development of GWT’s revolving algal biofilm (RAB) technology to promote nutrient recovery and reduce the carbon footprint of water utilities.

• In January 2022, 3M Zwijndrecht Partnered with Suez to Reduce Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) discharges. The collaboration would help with PFAS treatment solutions using an advanced Mobile Bridge System to reduce PFAS in the water significantly.

In July 2022, Pentair plc acquired Manitowoc Ice. This acquisition allows us to enhance and deliver wastewater management solutions to an expanded network of channel partners and customers.



