TapouT Launches New Sparkling Cognitive Energy Drink for Next-Level Functionality

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the official launch of TapouT Cognitive Energy, an all-new sparkling 10-calorie beverage in three distinct flavors: Cherry Lemonade, Orange, and Peach Mango. Production for the new TapouT Energy Drink has been completed and it will be making its way to distributors and into retail stores now and this summer. The product will be available at tapoutdrinks.com before the July 4th holiday.



Developed by performance-nutritionist Sanjeev Javia, in collaboration with TapouT ambassador and former NFL player Drew Brees, the formula consists of unique ingredients to provide a clean and sustained energy boost while also supporting cognitive function, mental clarity and focus. Delivering a balance of sparkling flavor, antioxidants and natural caffeine, TapouT Cognitive Energy contains zero sugar or artificial colors.

“We are thrilled to introduce TapouT Cognitive Energy to our customers, offering them a new and enjoyable beverage to stay focused and energized throughout the day,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “We believe the product will resonate well with today’s consumers looking for a healthier and more effective way to boost their performance, no matter what their game."

TapouT Cognitive Energy was developed in concert with Drew Brees, the legendary NFL quarterback who joined the TapouT team last year as an investor. "I am excited to support the launch of TapouT Cognitive Energy,” Drew states. “I have always found staying focused and energized is very important for optimal performance. I believe that our TapouT Cognitive Energy formula will help people achieve this."

The TapouT Performance drinks brand is owned by Splash Beverage Group, a portfolio company with an executive team that brings a specific and relevant level of experience and success in the energy drink category. Splash Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico played a significant role in developing the energy drink market in North America, Mexico and the Caribbean with his leadership position at Red Bull, driving revenues to over $1.6 billion annually. The company’s President and Chief Marketing Officer, William Meissner, was Chief Marketing Officer of NOS Energy Drinks from its inception through its rapid growth phase, ultimately selling the brand to Coca-Cola, where he then managed the brand in the Coca-Cola system.

About TapouT:

TapouT is a leading sports performance and lifestyle brand that designs and distributes high-quality products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Founded in 1997, TapouT has become a well-recognized brand in the MMA world and has since expanded its reach into other sports and fitness verticals. The company is committed to creating innovative and high-quality products that help athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

