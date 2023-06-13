Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds

Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds

Jyske Realkredit will issue three new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:

  • 3% 111.E 2036 for 10-year fixed rate annuity loans
  • 4% 111.E 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
  • 4% 411.E OA 2056 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

