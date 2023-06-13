Global CBD Skincare Market 2023-2027: Market to Grow by $2.197 Billion at a CAGR of 26.74% - CBD in Skincare, New Product Launches, and Growth in Online Sales to Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Skincare Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CBD skincare market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.197 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.74%

This study identifies the increasing collaborations among vendors and business expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD skincare market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by benefits of CBD in skincare, new product launches, and growth in online sales. Also, growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations and rising demand from emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the CBD skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD skincare market vendors. Also, the CBD skincare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Blessed CBD

Cannuka LLC

CBD For Life

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc.

Dixie Elixirs LLC

Earthly Body Inc.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

Endoca BV

High Tide Inc.

Isodiol International Inc.

Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

Kana Skincare

Kush Creams

Leef Organics Ltd.

LOreal SA

Myaderm Inc.

Nordic Organics Inc.

Redwood Wellness LLC

The CBD Skincare Co

Vertly LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CBD skincare market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Oils - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cream moisturizer and cleanser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Mask serum and lotion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Source

7.3 Hemp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Source



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

