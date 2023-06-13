Plastic Recycling Market and Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Size [2023-2028] | Demand for Recycled Products, Impact of Plastic Waste, Technology Advancements, and Growing Sustainability till 2028, Says Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Plastic Recycling Market Report 2023:

Recycled plastics are plastics that are made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. A wide range of products, such as soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets, and pellets, can serve as valuable sources of recyclable materials. The choice of the product made from recycled plastic is contingent upon the specific type of plastic resin employed. Various plastic resins, including PET, PP, HDPE, and LDPE, are utilized to produce different products.

The Global Plastic Recycling Market size is projected to reach USD 44.178 Billion by 2028, from valued at USD 31.37 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period, states Extrapolate, titled “Plastic Recycling Market, 2022-2028”.

Global Plastic Recycling key players include Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of about 0.8%. China is the largest market, with a share of over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share of about 35%.

In terms of product, HDPE is the largest segment, with a share of about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Packaging and Consumer Goods, followed by Construction, Textile Fiber/Clothing, Landscaping/Street Furniture, etc.

The global plastic recycling market analysis report, emphasizing the global market, will offer pertinent information to its readers. In addition, the study report evaluates vital market data in the context of the demand environment, organizational support, prospective advantages, and development strategies used by key market participants. A comprehensive review of the plastic recycling industry discloses the market's size and trends for the forecasted years 2022–2028. Market analysts have also highlighted the crucial elements that are required to support businesses in identifying opportunities and stabilizing the sector as a whole in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market is mentioned in the report aiming to keep track of key players, market trends, and strategic developments that shape the global market. The global plastic recycling market is a dynamic and competitive landscape, with companies vying for market share and striving to gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

Key Players Covered in this report are:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW Plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

Others

The competitive landscape is influenced by various factors, such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and economic conditions. Established companies within an industry engage in fierce competition, continuously innovating and improving their products or services to stay ahead. They invest in research and development, strategic partnerships, and marketing campaigns to differentiate themselves and attract customers.

Plastic Recycling Market Segmental Analysis:

Segmentation analysis is vital in understanding and analyzing the global market. Segments highlighted in this study report involve dividing the plastic recycling market into distinct segments based on various characteristics such as demographics, geographic location, psychographics, behavior, and preferences. This segmentation helps businesses identify and target specific customer groups with tailored marketing strategies and offerings.

Market Segmentation by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Packaging and Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber/Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

Segmentation analysis provides valuable insights into the diverse customer base, enabling businesses to customize their marketing strategies, product development, and overall business approach. By understanding different market segments' unique characteristics, preferences, and behaviors, businesses can effectively target their efforts, optimize resource allocation, and gain a competitive edge in the global plastic recycling market.

Key Drivers:

The global plastic recycling market is influenced by various driving factors that shape its growth, trends, and opportunities, which are covered in detail in this research report. These factors are critical for businesses and investors to understand as they navigate the complexities of the global marketplace. While the specific driving factors may vary across industries and regions, some common elements impact the global market as a whole, such as economic factors, technological advancements, demographic trends, and social and cultural factors.

Understanding and responding to driving factors highlighted in the detailed study on the plastic recycling market is crucial for businesses to adapt, innovate, and seize opportunities in the global market. By staying abreast of economic, technological, demographic, regulatory, and societal trends, businesses can make informed decisions, develop relevant strategies, and thrive in an ever-changing global marketplace.

Key Opportunities:

The global plastic recycling market report presents a multitude of growth opportunities for businesses across industries, as per the research carried out by Extrapolate. These opportunities arise from various factors, including emerging markets, technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, evolving trends, digital transformation, sustainable and ethical practices, market expansion and diversification, collaborations, and partnerships, innovation, and product development.

Businesses need to assess the unique dynamics of their industry and target market to identify specific growth opportunities. This research report covers a thorough analysis of market trends, consumer insights, competitive landscape, and technological advancements, which can help businesses capitalize on growth opportunities and stay ahead in the global market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Plastic Recycling

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

2 Plastic Recycling Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Plastic Recycling Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.3 Plastic Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Plastic Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Recycling Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Plastic Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

4 Plastic Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Plastic Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of the Plastic Recycling Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.6 Industry Policies

6 Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Type

7 Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Application

8 Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Region

Continued………

Section II:

Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Report 2023:

The Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market size is slated for considerable expansion from USD 43.72 billion in 2021 to USD 65.3 billion in 2028, owing to the growing awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the increasing demand for recycled plastic products, states Extrapolate in its report, titled “Plastic Recycling Solutions Market, 2023-2028”. Furthermore, the market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.

The global market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and several factors contributing to this projected expansion are government initiatives and regulations, rising environmental concerns, increasing consumer demand for recycled products, advancements in recycling technologies, growing corporate sustainability initiatives, and economic incentives.

The research report, which includes information on the price structure, supply chain, product development, sales, and marketing, covers all of the important market elements. The study was completed using both qualitative and quantitative research methods, and all relevant information pertaining to the entire global plastic recycling solutions market is compiled in a comprehensive and well-structured report.

The competitive landscape of the plastic recycling solutions market includes major players such as:

Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century

MBA Polymers

DAK Americas

Plastipak Holdings

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Greentech

KW Plastics

Vogt-Plastic

Biffa

Visy

Envision

Imerys Group

Viridor

SUEZ

Challenges and Restraints

Businesses operating in the global marketplace must navigate challenges and constraints that exist on a global scale to achieve success. These challenges arise from various factors, including economic, political, regulatory, cultural, and competitive aspects.

Understanding and proactively addressing these challenges is essential for businesses to succeed in the global plastic recycling solutions market. Adaptability, strategic planning, market research, risk assessment, and fostering strong partnerships can help businesses navigate these challenges and convert them into opportunities for growth.

Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segmentation:

Segmentation Type:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segmentation Application:

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber/clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

Regional Outlook

The global plastic recycling solutions market comprises various regions with unique characteristics, economic conditions, consumer preferences, and business landscapes. Understanding the regional outlook is crucial for businesses expanding their operations or targeting specific markets. The key geographic areas covered in the research report, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, are considered in the regional plastic recycling solutions market analysis.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Overview

3 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Competitive Landscape

4 Plastic Recycling Solutions Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of the Plastic Recycling Solutions Market

6 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segmentation by Type

7 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segmentation by Application

8 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segmentation by Region

Continued….

