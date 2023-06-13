Local Payment Processor Donates $17,500 of Office Equipment to Long Branch Chamber of Commerce

ASBURY PARK, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a national credit card processing and point of sale disrupter, today announces a donation of over $17,500 in gently used furniture, equipment and supplies to the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses. The donation coincides with preparations for the Chamber’s annual Oceanfest celebration, the biggest July 4th event held in New Jersey, and will help unite the business community ahead of a busy summer.



“Working with and learning from the Greater Long Branch Chamber since our founding in 2019 has been instrumental to our company’s success,” said Green Payments CEO Cliff Green. “Both Green Payments and the Chamber share a mission to amplify the power of rising companies. Given our recent growth, it makes sense that we give back in any way that we can to foster local businesses.”

Over the years, the Chamber has worked intently to develop, encourage, and promote retail, service, hospitality, industrial, educational and tourism-based concerns within Monmouth County’s largest city. The Chamber offers personalized resources, learning and networking events to help build robust and prosperous businesses that fuel the local economy.

“Green Payments has been a wonderful partner to us over the years, and we’re so thankful for this donation,” said Chamber President, Ed Johnson.

“A lot of our office furniture and equipment were long overdue for an upgrade,” said Chamber Executive Director, Ally Martin. “We look forward to utilizing this donation to better serve businesses and entrepreneurs across the community.”

For more information about Green Payments and their payment processing services, visit greenpayments.io or visit their table at the 2023 Oceanfest event in Long Branch. To learn more about resources and events hosted by the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, head to longbranchchamber.org .

About Green Payments

Green Payments is a payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers nationwide. Green Payments’ technologies, services and employee expertise enable businesses large and small to operate their businesses more efficiently through a broad range of solutions to minimize overreaching credit card fees for building a healthier economy. Since 2019, Green Payments has established itself as a leader in the payments industry with a focus on customer service at its core, providing 24/7 assistance and continued checkups throughout the length of the contract. Visit greenpayments.io for more information.

About Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce serves as a resource to local businesses throughout New Jersey’s Monmouth County. The Chamber works tirelessly to develop, encourage and promote retail, service, hospitality, industrial, educational and tourism-based concerns under a set of common goals: to promote an innovative environment that boosts a diverse, energetic and dynamic membership and welcomes new entrepreneurs, residents and visitors to the community.