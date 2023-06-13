SummerSeries in Trillium Park Hosts Eight Weekends of Live Music and Wellness This Summer

Toronto, ON., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SummerSeries in Trillium Park has an exciting season of programming offering the perfect setting to enjoy music, arts, wellness, and nature. Starting July 1 until late-September, visitors are invited to join in on the fun and support local, Ontario-based, and international artists, for a variety of free arts and culture events, including live musical performances and outdoor yoga classes in beautiful Trillium Park on Toronto’s waterfront.

SummerSeries in Trillium Park begins on July 1 with a full day and night of music and entertainment, including performances by DJ Shane, The Fuddles, DJ MelBoogie, River Christie-White (Hoop Dancer), Manitou Mkwa Singers, Afropan Steelband, uRequest Live (cover band) and The Soul Motivators. Family-friendly activities include face painting, arts and crafts, airbrush tattoos, yoga classes for adults and kids, a henna booth, a photo booth, a communal bonfire, and food and beverage options. Following the opening day, a series of local music and arts organizations will host select weekends, showcasing a diverse lineup of music artists and genres for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are a music lover, a culture seeker, a yoga enthusiast, or love being outside in nature and by the water, Ontario Place has something for everyone this summer.

Music and Entertainment at SummerSeries in Trillium Park

Get ready to enjoy eight weekends of live musical performances from Fridays through Sundays, featuring artists curated by local music and arts organizations in partnership with Ontario Place at SummerSeries in Trillium Park. Admission is free.

SummerSeries Opening Day in Trillium Park – July 1

Small World Music Festival – July 7 - 9

It’s OK* World – Music and Film Festival – July 21 - 23

Indigenous Sounds Now – July 28 - 30

City Hall Live – August 11 - 13

Wavelength Summer Thing – August 18 - 20

Summer Live Music Festival – August 25 - 27

The Academy presents – September 1 - 3 (Labour Day Weekend)



Learn more about each organization involved in programming at SummerSeries in Trillium Park:



SMALL WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL runs from July 7 to 9 at Trillium Park, offering an outdoor, family-friendly community celebration. It will be an unforgettable weekend of culturally diverse music, food, dance, crafts, and lots more. The festival continues Small World’s 25-year tradition of showcasing talented artists from around the world and around the corner. Get ready for a three-day line-up of music on stage and throughout the park, hands-on workshops for all ages, delicious food and drinks, and a creative kids’ program. Furry friends are also welcome! On Friday, contemporary Inuit throat-singing from PIQSIQ; Sangjaru’s theatrical new spin on Korean music, and celebrated Pakistani-Canadian singer and actress Meesha Shafi. On Saturday, Tuareg rockers Tamikrest, Iranian-Canadian singer Saba Zameni, Brazil via Montreal with Lara Klaus, John Orpheus’ Caribbean vibe, Amadou Kienou’s Djembe workshop, Trash Panda Brass, and DJ General Eclectic. And to close off the weekend, Polish retro-punk from Hańba, a flute-rooted funky electro trip with Anh Phung, FabCollab’s Women in Song project, and maracatu rhythms from Baque Semente.

Learn more: www.smallworldmusic.com/festival/



IT’S OK* WORLD – MUSIC AND FILM FESTIVAL is an outdoor celebration showcasing the vibrant and diverse talent within the Black arts community. Set against the backdrop of a warm summer, this festival unites artists from across Toronto, spanning disciplines such as music, dance, visual arts, film, and literature. It’s a space for Black artists to shine, heal, and share their stories. The festival attendees can immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of performances, artwork, and film.

Learn more: www.instagram.com/itsok.world/



INDIGENOUS SOUNDS NOW celebrates some of the many genres of music being created by Indigenous musicians, including alternative rock, blues, and country, that will be heard as part of SummerSeries in Trillium Park from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30. The music being created reflects a vibrant Indigenous music scene heard from coast to coast and will feature some more seasoned musicians, along with recent emerging musicians who are beginning to make their mark on many digital platforms nationally. Performances will include award-winning TV actor and musician Gary Farmer who brings his band of Troublemakers, JUNO award winner Murray Porter with his former band mates Josh Miller and The Pappy Johns Band, and Cliff Cardinal & the Skylarks, who will bring his edgy lyrics and energetic songs to the stage to wrap up the exciting performances.



CITY HALL LIVE is a music showcase and event series, produced by the City of Toronto, that features local bands, grassroots music organizations, venues, and presenters. This year, City Hall Live will program a weekend of live music and activities as part of SummerSeries in Trillium Park. Friday August 11th will be a night of dancing under the stars, starting with Maria and the Band playing Brazilian Forro and a 12-piece salsa band lead by Luis Franco – with dance lessons before both sets. Saturday August 12th will be a night of R&B and Soul music with top emerging acts like Claire Davis and Bitter & Broke, and headliners The Free Label. Sunday August 13th will feature an afternoon of music and family fun. The lineup on stage features the Sultans of String, DJ General Eclectic and Kubla. The Toronto Circus Centre will be onsite with balloon animals and juggling and hula hoop workshops for the kids. Doggos and Puppysphere will host a Puppy Play Zone where everyone can pet and play with a litter of puppies looking for their forever home.

Learn more: City Hall Live – City of Toronto



WAVELENGTH SUMMER THING is the latest iteration in summer music gatherings by Wavelength Music, Toronto’s artist-run live music non-profit since 2000, marking a return to open-air shows following previous events at Fort York and Toronto Island. From August 18 to 20 at Trillium Park, the Wavelength Summer Thing will showcase a diverse, inclusive, and uplifting lineup of artists curated by Anishinaabe musician/composer Daniel Monkman (of moccasin-gaze band Zoon and JUNO-nominated rock band Ombiigizi) that will encompass global, hip-hop, electronic, and indie music in this celebration of togetherness by the waves. Interactive art installations will give attendees moments to reflect on the history and geography of Toronto/Tkaronto and Lake Ontario (Niigaani-gichigami).

Learn more: www.wavelengthmusic.ca/wavelength-summer-thing-2023/



SUMMER LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL presents its fourth annual event at Trillium Park from August 25 to 27. The weekend features three diverse programs: Live Jazz, SING! In the Summer a cappella, and Indigenous Music Live, covering jazz, pop, and world music. Audiences will experience concerts by two Indigenous bands, four a cappella groups and four emerging artist jazz groups, ranging from award-winning performers to up-and-coming ensembles. Visitors will benefit not only from the beautiful nature at the waterfront and its panoramic views, but also from the great live music and the hospitality of the festival.

Learn more: www.tujazz.com & www.singtoronto.com



THE ACADEMY presents is a community-based concert and event production company based in Toronto that creates memorable experiences for diverse audiences. From September 1 to 3, The Academy presents will showcase the wealth of local talent in Toronto. Friday night will feature Lift Me Up: House Battle presented by Funky Facilitators. Saturday will feature live R&B performances and AIRMOVES silent disco DJ soundclash. Sunday will feature the much-loved GUMBO afrobeats day party. Vibes all weekend long!

Learn more: www.academypresents.com



Yoga in Trillium Park is Back!

As part of SummerSeries in Trillium Park, Ontario Place will offer free yoga classes on select Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program is curated and hosted by renowned yoga instructor Luciana Santaguida, and her holistic community NÜLOVE, who has had the pleasure of teaching yoga to thousands of adults and children across the GTA. Each class is approximately 60 minutes and offers a mix of hatha and vinyasa yoga. Classes focus on mindfulness, strengthening the core, body, and alignment. The classes are great for students of all levels, and attendees should bring their own mat and water.

SummerSeries in Trillium Park will bring a lot of happiness, excitement, and enjoyment to all its visitors as they experience live music, arts and culture, and wellness in a beautiful outdoor setting with their friends, families, or simply on their own. Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss it!

For more information, visit the SummerSeries in Trillium Park page on the Ontario Place website to learn more.

Follow Ontario Place on Social Media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Hashtag: #SummerSeriesTP #OntarioPlace

About Trillium Park

Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail is 7.5 acres of public green space on a spectacular part of Toronto’s waterfront. The 1.3-kilometre trail is named in honour of Bill Davis, who was the Premier when Ontario Place first opened in 1971. It’s surrounded by native trees, plants, flowers and beautiful sedimentary rocks and boulders. Inspired by the Ontario landscape itself, the park was designed in consultation with people from across Ontario, including the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. It’s a breathtaking tribute to the province of Ontario and a gift to the people who love it.

For media inquiries and Interview Requests about SummerSeries in Trillium Park please contact:

Karen Nussbaum

416-301-3193

karen.nussbaum@ontarioplace.com

Attachments