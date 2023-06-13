WPS Health Solutions hires new Chief Growth Officer

MADISON, Wis., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPS Health Solutions has hired Rochelle Myers as its new Chief Growth Officer, effective June 20. She will lead strategy, business development, government relations, marketing, and new product development in support of the company’s mission of making health care easier for the people it serves.

“Rochelle brings over 20 years of diversified experience to WPS with an exceptional track record of driving growth,” WPS President and CEO Wendy Perkins said. “We are committed to growth in commercial health insurance and in federal contracting work. Her experience in new product development and innovation will help us expand our offerings and continue to make health care easier for the people we serve.”

Myers will become a member of the company’s Enterprise Leadership Team and report to Perkins. Prior to joining WPS, she served in leadership roles with Accenture, Medica Health Plan, Sanford Health Plan, and as Chief Strategy Officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Myers has developed and driven growth strategy for health companies from $25 million to $12 billion in revenue across government markets, commercial markets, and digital health businesses.

“This is an exciting time to join WPS Health Solutions and be part of a team that will position the company for growth and resilience into the future,” Myers said. “I have long admired WPS Health Solutions for its history of innovation, strong culture, and community commitment.”

Myers will be the company’s first Chief Growth Officer, partnering with the CEO, executive leadership team, and Board of Directors to drive growth, innovation, and new sources of value.

About WPS Health Solutions®

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world. WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Wis., has more than 2,600 employees. Within the enterprise, there are three divisions: WPS Government Health Administrators, WPS Military and Veterans Health, and WPS Health Insurance/WPS Health Plan/EPIC Specialty Benefits. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

