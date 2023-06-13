Update: Regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and draft resolutions on the items set out on the agenda

By its decision of 28 April 2023, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.

Following the proposal and decision of the Group’s Management Board of 13 June 2023, the agenda of the EGM has been supplemented with item 2: Regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG.

The EGM will be held on Thursday, 29 June 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 12.00 p.m. and closes at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The agenda of the EGM, which is presented in more detail in the enclosed notice, is as follows:

Regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB “Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”; Regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG.

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

