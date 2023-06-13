Asia Pacific Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Insights, 2023 Half Yearly Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Opportunity 2023 in Asia Pacific Half Yearly Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Find out what's new opportunity for EPC & value chain players across Asia-Pacific nations in natural gas pipeline infrastructure and learn all about the upcoming gas pipeline projects that are proposed and under construction in the region.



As of Jan 2023, Asia-Pacific region boasts a total of 432 operational natural gas pipelines (combined national/transnational/trunk pipelines only) that have a total length of 1,56,297 kms. Presently, the gas carrying capacity of these operational pipelines is nearly is 8.62 lakhs BOed.

As per recent data updates nearly double the expansion in the natural gas pipeline infrastructure can be observed in the Asia-Pacific region by 2030, that will increase natural gas pipelines to 845 in count (almost double). China, undoubtedly is anticipated to command the upcoming natural gas transmission infra across the Asia-Pacific Regio. As of Jan 2023, close to 279 number of projects of length 1.6 lakh kms shall see commissioning in China till 2030.



Asian countries have contributed significantly to commanding global natural gas demand over the past decade. Having said that the global unrest such as - Covid related disruptions, especially in China & Ukraine-Russia war has led to a decline of approximately 2 percent in Asia's gas consumption.

However Asian gas demand is projected to return to modest growth of around 3-4% in 2023 courtesy to the lifting of China's zero-Covid policy, an assumption of normalizing weather and the modest recovery of India's and Emerging Asia's gas consumption after steep declines in 2022.

China's appetite for LNG ranks among the greatest uncertainties for 2023 not just for the global LNG market, but also for gas supply availability in Europe in the face of severely reduced pipeline gas flows to the continent from Russia



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oil and Natural Gas Limited

Gas Authority of India Limited

Assam Gas Company Limited

Oil India Limited

GAIL Gas Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited

Think Gas Investments PTE Limited

Adani Gas Limited

Torrent Gas Private Limited

Gujarat Gas Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Gas Resources Limited

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Green Gas Limited

Woodside energy

ConocoPhillips

APA Group

Osaka Gas Holdings

PetroChina

CKI Group

Blue Energy

Gas Transmission Company Limited

National Pipe Network Group Southwest Pipeline Co

Gazprom

Yunnan Natural Gas Co., Ltd

Shell

Chevron

Equinor

Petronas

Sapura Energy Berhad

JFE Engineering Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s61x5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.