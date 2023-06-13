Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Castle BioSciences, Inc. (CSTL)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Castle Biosciences, Inc. (“Castle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTL). The investigation concerns whether Castle and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Castle is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focused on providing diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers and mental health conditions.

On June 2, 2023, during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, Castle Biosciences discussed trial results for its IDgenetix tests, which diagnoses moderate to severe depression. On this news, the price of Castle shares declined by $11.07 per share, or approximately 48.70%, from $22.73 per share to close at $11.66 on June 5, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Castle securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

