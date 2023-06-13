Glaucoma Treatment Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Alcon, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global glaucoma treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 5.89 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.4% to reach US$ 7.96 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for glaucoma treatment indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly. If left untreated, glaucoma affects the visual nerve and can result in permanent blindness. Reducing intraocular pressure, a substantial risk factor for glaucoma is the primary goal of treatment.

Key Takeaways:

The rising geriatric population is the main cause driving the global market revenue share.

prescription drugs and surgical procedures are driving the market demand.

The demand for novel and cutting-edge treatment alternatives is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Glaucoma Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 5.89 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 7.96 billion CAGR 3.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Drug class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Glaucoma Treatment Market:

In August 2022, to expand its line of ophthalmic medications, Alcon purchased Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Through the deal, Alcon gained access to a pipeline of many clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates, as well as the commercial glaucoma treatments Rocklatan and Rhopressa, as well as AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye illness.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for glaucoma treatment includes:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Akorn Incorporated

AbbVie Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global glaucoma treatment market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of glaucoma, the growing geriatric population, rising research and development in drug discovery, and the installation of top-notch technologies in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the increase in the surgical procedure for glaucoma treatment and favorable reimbursement policies also contribute to the market revenue growth.

However, due to the expensive aspect of treatment and restricted patient access to care, the glaucoma treatment market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on indication, the global glaucoma treatment market is segmented into open-angle glaucoma, closed-angle glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, and others.

Based on drug class, the global glaucoma treatment market is segmented into prostaglandin analogs, beta blockers, alpha agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the global glaucoma treatment market is segmented into hospital, retail, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the prostaglandin analogs segment dominates the global glaucoma treatment market with the largest revenue share. They have revolutionized glaucoma therapy and are widely regarded as the first-line treatment for many patients, which accounts for their significant revenue share. Additionally, these medications lower intraocular pressure and work in the early and late stages of the illness, contributing to a large share of revenue.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global glaucoma treatment market. The high prevalence of glaucoma in North America, as well as the area's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatment facilities, are credited with this significant revenue share. In addition, the area gains from a flourishing research and development sector, where several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies conduct glaucoma therapy trials.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the glaucoma treatment market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

GLAUCOMA TREATMENT MARKET TOC

