Energy as a Service – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast. 2018-2028F

Global Energy as a Service Market is expected to grow at a robust pace in the forecast period of 2024-2028.

Energy as a Service is a subscription-based energy service where customers pay for energy services with no upfront investment.This includes third-party providers of niche technology, financing or procurement solutions, utilities, and potential business model disruptors.



Energy as a Service comprises energy delivery, energy consumption, technology, analytics, grid access, and personalized services.Increasing distributed energy resources (DER), tax incentives for energy efficiency projects, new revenue streams for utilities, and lower costs for renewable generation and storage solutions are some factors driving the market’s growth.



The market is driven by increasing renewable energy potential, with price volatility and rising energy consumption being other key factors driving the market’s growth. Companies are increasingly looking for sustainable energy sources, which are expected to have a positive impact on growth.

Rising Demand Worldwide

Commercial, residential, and industrial buildings require a constant supply of energy to meet the required performance and working hours of their employees.The industry is seeing investment as there is a growing demand for backup power systems in the event of a mainline failure in data centers in these industries.



Energy demand shall increase as cars that currently run-on fossil fuels are switching to full electricity.New charging stations and high production rates create opportunities in the EaaS market, due to which manufacturing in textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries is expected to grow at a healthy pace.



Over the next few years, production and labor rates in industries such as the automotive sector are expected to increase. A critical factor in the market expansion is the increasing energy consumption worldwide.

A major goal of government agencies around the world is to limit the growth of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy demand.Installation of renewable energy sources is then expected to increase significantly over the next decade, leading to an increase in market growth.



The market size has been positively impacted by new energy targets introduced by various governments to promote the trend toward sustainable power. Brazil, for example, wants to secure 42.5% of its primary energy supply from renewable sources by the end of 2023. Similarly, the UK government plans to have about 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, according to Carbon Brief analysis. Germany plans to generate 65% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. China aims to have 16% of its energy sources from renewable sources by 2030. After national investment and expansion, renewable energy is expected to hold a 26% share and exceed the target set.

High Installation Cost & Lack of Knowledge

First, a smart grid system must be set up to use energy as a service efficiently.Also, if a traditional grid system is already in place, it needs to be converted to an advanced grid system, but the cost of this conversion is very high and is one of the major factors hindering the growth of energy as a service (EaaS) market.



Setting up a smart grid system also requires people with special knowledge and skills, and the lack of this expertise among engineers and electricians also acted as a barrier to the expansion of this industry during the evaluation period.

Latest Market Trends

In California, energy efficiency guidelines require that at least 60% of savings achieved through commitment programs must come from third-party suppliers. Therefore, such measurements in this region could help the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the Institute of Energy Efficiency, there shall be 115 million smart meters installed in the United States by 2021, a 27.7% increase from 2018. Therefore, increased investment in smart meters in the region could drive the market towards a more decentralized and digitized grid network that can support the growth of the EaaS market in the region.

Market Segmentation

The Global Energy as a Service Market is segmented into Service Type and End User.Based on ServiceType, the market is segmented into Power Generation Services, Energy Efficiency & Optimization Services, and Operational & Maintenance Services).



On the basis of End Users, the market is segmented into Commercial and Industrial.

Market player

The main market players in the Global Energy as a Service Market are Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Veolia Environment SA, Alpiq Holding Ltd., EDF Renewable Energy, Bernhard Energy Solutions, Johnson Controls, Engie Group, and WGL Energy.

Recent Developments

• In October 2021, DIF Capital Partners, one of the world’s leading independent infrastructure investment fund managers, will acquire Bernhard LLC, the largest privately owned Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions company in the United States, from its subsidiary announced that it had acquired Bernhard Capital Partners.

• In December 2021, Schneider Electric announced the formation of GREENext, a company that provides Energy-as-a-Service primarily to commercial and industrial customers through renewable energy such as solar and battery hybrid microgrid technologies helping them to become more sustainable.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Energy as a Service Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

o Global Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type:

o Power Generation Services

o Energy Efficiency & Optimization Services

o Operational & Maintenance Services

o Global Energy as a Service Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Global Energy as a Service Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East

South Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Energy as a Service Market.



Available Customizations:



Global Energy as a Service Market report with the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



o Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to ten).

