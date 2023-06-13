Global Food Service Industry Business Report 2023: Favorable Consumer Sentiment Towards Outdoor Dining Options to Champion 'Streeteries' Trend Beyond the Pandemic

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Industry: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Service Industry estimated at US$3.4 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Full Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fast Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $840.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Food Service Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$840.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$745.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Pandemic Impact on Food Service Industry

Pandemic Brings About Significant Changes in Consumers' Dine Out Behaviors

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive the Demand

More Focus on Food Safety

Contactless Technology Gains Popularity Amid Safety Concerns

Dining Redefined

Sustainable' Becomes a Key Word to Attract Customers

On-the-Go & Healthy Options: Prominent Gainers from COVID-19

Favored by Consumer Spending, Foodservice Industry Heads towards Stable Growth

Food Service Industry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Food Service Industry: An Overview

Changing Dynamics of Food Service Industry

Evolution of Food Service Industry

Types of Foodservice Outlets

Foodservice Formats Impacting the Restaurant Industry

Retail Foodservice Challenges

Big Challenges of Institutional Foodservice

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Restaurant Operators Continue to Struggle with Sourcing Issues & Shortages Amid the Pandemic

Healthy Eating Catches up in Foodservice Outlets

Convenience is the Name of the Game

Momentum in Plant-based Foods Picks Pace as Covid-19 Prioritizes Health

Food Service Providers Shrink Menu Size to Remain Buoyant

Minimizing Food Waste Gains Momentum

Industry Witnesses a Shift to Non-alcoholism and Drinks with Lower ABV

Technology Helps Food Service Industry Remain Afloat in Turbulent Times

Convenience Drives Sales in Quick Service Restaurant Business

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

The Online Food Delivery Edge

Virtual Restaurants Take-On as Online Ordering Trend Picks Pace

Popularity of Cloud Kitchens Attracts More Vendors to the Food Service Business

Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services

Noteworthy Customer Service Trends

Technology Trends in Restaurants

Equipment Trends in Food Services Industry

Foodservice Industry Trends with Potential Influence on Equipment Market

Electric Equipment Becomes More Popular

Touchless Equipment Gain Attention amid the Pandemic

Shrinking Kitchens Call for Labor Reducing Equipment

Cooking Equipment that is Multi-Functional as well as Visually Appealing

Multitap Water Dispensers

Industry witnesses Demand for Onsite Recycling Bins and Composting Bins

Quick Response Code Takes Place of Physical Menus

Restaurants Move towards Eco-friendly Disposable Options

Favorable Consumer Sentiment Towards Outdoor Dining Options to Champion 'Streeteries' Trend Beyond the Pandemic

Consumer Preference for Outdoor Seating at Restaurants in the US, by Age Group

Farm-to-Table Restaurants Catch up

Gen Z Consumers to Shape Future Restaurant Trends

Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction

Automated Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

The Impact of Robotics on Food Service Sector

IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry

Other Technologies Impacting Food Services

3D Printing

CRISPR

Personized Food

