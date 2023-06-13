Global LNG Terminal Infrastructure Opportunity Analysis Report, 2023 Half Yearly Insights - Asia-Pacific has Largest LNG Handling Capacity of 1040+ MTPA, with a Total of 298 Operational LNG Terminals

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Terminal Infrastructure Opportunity 2023 - Half Yearly Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of Jan 2023, about 480 LNG terminals are operational globally. The cumulative LNG handling capacity of these terminals is more than 1500 MTPA.

Globally, Asia-Pacific has largest LNG handling capacity of above 1040 MTPA, with a total of 298 operational LNG terminals . Of this total capacity, about 843 MTPA is the capacity handled by LNG receiving terminals in the region.

Europe is the second largest region in the globe via-a-vis LNG terminal infra. Cumulatively, European countries boast a total of 179 MTPA of LNG handling infra capacity, at present, of which 174 MTPA is imported LNG capacity. MENA region is the second largest exporter of LNG globally.

Presently, the LNG handling capacity of its export terminals is around 137 MTPA. North America boasts the third largest LNG exports handling infra capacity after Asia-Pacific & MENA region. Presently, in North American region 74 MTPA capacity of LNG export terminals are operational as of Jan'2023.



Gas will be the strongest-growing fossil fuel and will increase by 1 percent from 2020 to 2035. It is the only fossil fuel expected to grow beyond 2030, peaking in 2037. Meanwhile, Global LNG Terminal Infrastructure is set for stronger growth, as domestic supply in key gas markets will not keep up with demand growth.

Approximately, 80% growth in the LNG handling infra capacity is anticipated globally by 2030, with total terminal infra capacity reaching a mark of 2700 MTPA.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oil and Natural Gas Limited

Gas Authority of India Limited

Assam Gas Company Limited

Oil India Limited

GAIL Gas Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited

Think Gas Investments PTE Limited

Adani Gas Limited

Torrent Gas Private Limited

Gujarat Gas Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Gas Resources Limited

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Green Gas Limited

Woodside energy

ConocoPhillips

APA Group

Osaka Gas Holdings

PetroChina

CKI Group

Blue Energy

Gas Transmission Company Limited

National Pipe Network Group Southwest Pipeline Co

Gazprom

Yunnan Natural Gas Co., Ltd

Shell

Chevron

Equinor

Petronas

Sapura Energy Berhad

JFE Engineering Corporation.

