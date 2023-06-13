New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Fiber Preform Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467786/?utm_source=GNW



Global Optical Fiber Preform Market is expected to grow at a robust pace in the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Optical Fiber Preforms are used to manufacture optical fibers that can transmit data at high speeds.Preforms are typically made by three chemical vapor deposition processes: Internal vapor deposition, external vapor deposition, and axial vapor deposition.



Optical waveguides are flexible, transparent fiber cables made of high-quality glass, plastic, and silica that work on the theory of total internal reflection of light.Optical fiber is mainly used for light transmission and illumination, laser transmission systems, and flexible bundling.



Intensive research and development of fiber optic technology has led to several innovations and enabled a wide range of applications for fiber optics in the field of oil and gas, medical, utilities, and defense industries. The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of fiber optic preforms to construct flexible and transparent fiber optic cables, which can transmit data at high speeds to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth internet connections.

Rising demand worldwide

Key players in the optical fiber preform market are taking necessary steps to improve the overall energy efficiency and performance of optical fiber preform to meet the growing demand for components for teleconferencing applications and mobile computing devices. To overcome electronic bottlenecks at the network edge, metropolitan areas are increasingly being built with optical technology, thus increasing the demand for optical fiber preform market worldwide.

Increasing investment in telecommunication infrastructure coupled with continuous advancement in fiber optic technology is expected to propel the optical fiber preform market during the forecast period.Moreover, with the development of fiber-rich network infrastructure, the demand for fiber optic cables is increasing, which will greatly boost the growth of the global optical fiber preform market.



Moreover, increasing demand for high-bandwidth communications is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global optical fiber preform market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing traffic means increasing demand for fiber optic networks, which drives the growth of the fiber optic preform market.

Fiber deployment to households in the European Union has tripled in the last five years, reaching 60 million subscribers and 118 million households in 2021, according to FTTH Council Europe. The Europe Union & UK is expected to have additional 90 million subscribers in 27 countries during the year 2023, thus driving the demand for optical fiber performance in the region.

High Installation cost

The higher installation costs of fiber optic cable and rising raw material costs are restraining the growth of the fiber optic preform market during the forecast period.As population & urbanization is increasing, and with work from home continuing in 2022 and for a few more years, demand for fiber optic cable is also rising.



But the increasing cost will cause a hindrance to the growth of the market.t

Latest Market Trends

In March 2021, Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. Launched a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver improving high-speed data communication transceiver modules and providing customers with 400G single-mode optical transceiver modules for different transmission distances. Mass production versions of 400G QSFP-DD-DR4 transceivers based on silicon optical circuits and 400G QSFP-DD-FR4 transceivers based on traditional free space solutions were released.

France has allocated USD690 million for the country’s rural areas while aiming to achieve full coverage by 2025, while Deutsch Telekom is looking to target 2 million FTTH in FY 2022 after having 1.2 million connections in the year 2021. Meta plans to invest USD 31.5 million in optical fiber and data centers.

Market Segmentation

The Global Optical Fiber Preform Market is segmented into Type, Technology, Application, Regional Distribution, and Competitive Landscape.Based on type, the market is segmented into Single Mode Fiber Optic, Multi-Mode Fiber Optic, and Plastic Optical Fiber Optic.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into OVD, VAD, PCVD, and MCVD. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into IT and Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Military and Aerospace, BFSI, and Healthcare.

Market player

The main market players in the Global Optical Fiber Preform Market are Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Prysmian Group, Heraeus Holding, Corning Incorporated, OFS Fitel, LLC.



Recent Developments

• In October 2021, Sterlite Technologies also announced plans to acquire network consolidator Clearcomm Group for USD 19.3 million. The acquisition is part of the company’s plans to expand its system integration business globally.

• In May 2022, Fortune 500 company Heraeus Holding GmbH announced a significant equity investment in perPETual Technologies, one of the world’s leading PET recycling companies. Heraeus has decided to change its company name to ’Revalyu Resources GmbH’ to drive global expansion under one brand.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Optical Fiber Preform Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

o Optical Fiber Preform Market, By Type:

o Single Mode Fiber Optic

o Multi-Mode Fiber Optic

o Plastic Optical Fiber Optic

o Optical Fiber Preform Market, By Technology:

o OVD

o VAD

o PCVD

o MCVD

o Optical Fiber Preform Market, By Application:

o IT and Telecommunication

o Oil and Gas

o Military and Aerospace

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Others

o Optical Fiber Preform Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Optical Fiber Preform Market.



Available Customizations:



Global Optical Fiber Preform Market report with the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



o Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to ten).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467786/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________