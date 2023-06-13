Borregaard ASA: Successful placement of new green bonds

Borregaard ASA, rated A-/Stable by Scope Ratings, has today successfully placed NOK 500 million in new senior unsecured green bonds.



The new green bonds have a tenor of 5 years and a coupon of 3 months NIBOR plus 1.25% p.a. Settlement date will be 20 June 2023 and Borregaard will apply for the green bond issue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Green Structuring Advisors.

