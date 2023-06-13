Global Biochar Strategic Analysis Report Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 from $1.2 Billion in 2022 - North America Commands the Market, while Asia-Pacific to Post Impressive Growth

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochar: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biochar Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biochar estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Woody Biomass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agricultural Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Biochar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$346.6 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 534 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biochar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Biochar

COVID-19 Impact on Biochar Market

Global Market Overview and Analysis

High Uptake in Farming Adds to Grander Momentum of Global Biochar Market

Low-cost Feedstock Makes Biochar Attractive

Favourable Environmental Profile of Biochar Fuels Market Growth

Biochar Feedstock Analysis

Application Areas of Biochar Set to Increase

Regional Market Analysis

North America Commands Biochar Market, while Asia-Pacific to Post Impressive Growth

Biochar Emerges as Lucrative Venture for Market Participants

Biochar Production to Remain Resilient Despite Covid-19 Impact

Market Outlook

Growth Constraints

Pyrolysis & Agriculture: Segments Giving Special Thrust to Biochar Market

Recent Market Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 135 Featured)

Airex energy incorporation

American Biochar Company

Aries Clean Energy LLC

ArSta eco Pvt., Ltd.

Avello Bioenergy, Inc.

Biochar Supreme, LLC

Carbon Gold Ltd.

Karr Group

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Phoenix energy systems, Inc.

Swiss Biochar GmbH

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for Biochar

Biochar as a Soil Additive

Biochar: Interesting Gamut of Agricultural Applications

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biochar

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre

Uptrend in Regenerative Agriculture Bodes Well for Market Growth

Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biochar

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Ballooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers

Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth

Increased Demand for High-Quality Crops for Organic Food to Widen Market Prospects

Governmental Emphasis on Organic Farming Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growing Use of Biochar as Animal Feed Additive

Growing Meat Market - The Prime Growth Driver for Biochar for Animal Farming

Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption and Trade: A Major Growth Influencer in Biochar Market

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Biochar

Increasing Use of Biochar in Renewable Energy Production to Offer Significant Market Gains

Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities for Biochar

Emergence of Biochar Application for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Continuous Feed Pyrolyzers Augment Biochar Production

Advancements in Production of Biochar Crucial to Sustain Growth

Organic Waste Gets New Life & Value with Rising Focus on Biochar Production

Existing & Potential Feedstock Options for Biochar Production

Traditional & Advanced Approaches for Biochar Production

Modified Biochar with Interesting Properties

Water & Wastewater Treatment: Promising Subset of Biochar Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzh9am

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment