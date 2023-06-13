Global Biochar Strategic Analysis Report Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 from $1.2 Billion in 2022 - North America Commands the Market, while Asia-Pacific to Post Impressive Growth

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochar: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biochar Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biochar estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Woody Biomass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agricultural Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
The Biochar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$346.6 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|534
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Biochar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Biochar
- COVID-19 Impact on Biochar Market
- Global Market Overview and Analysis
- High Uptake in Farming Adds to Grander Momentum of Global Biochar Market
- Low-cost Feedstock Makes Biochar Attractive
- Favourable Environmental Profile of Biochar Fuels Market Growth
- Biochar Feedstock Analysis
- Application Areas of Biochar Set to Increase
- Regional Market Analysis
- North America Commands Biochar Market, while Asia-Pacific to Post Impressive Growth
- Biochar Emerges as Lucrative Venture for Market Participants
- Biochar Production to Remain Resilient Despite Covid-19 Impact
- Market Outlook
- Growth Constraints
- Pyrolysis & Agriculture: Segments Giving Special Thrust to Biochar Market
- Recent Market Activity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 135 Featured)
- Airex energy incorporation
- American Biochar Company
- Aries Clean Energy LLC
- ArSta eco Pvt., Ltd.
- Avello Bioenergy, Inc.
- Biochar Supreme, LLC
- Carbon Gold Ltd.
- Karr Group
- Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation
- Phoenix energy systems, Inc.
- Swiss Biochar GmbH
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for Biochar
- Biochar as a Soil Additive
- Biochar: Interesting Gamut of Agricultural Applications
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biochar
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre
- Uptrend in Regenerative Agriculture Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biochar
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- Ballooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers
- Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth
- Increased Demand for High-Quality Crops for Organic Food to Widen Market Prospects
- Governmental Emphasis on Organic Farming Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Growing Use of Biochar as Animal Feed Additive
- Growing Meat Market - The Prime Growth Driver for Biochar for Animal Farming
- Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption and Trade: A Major Growth Influencer in Biochar Market
- Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Biochar
- Increasing Use of Biochar in Renewable Energy Production to Offer Significant Market Gains
- Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities for Biochar
- Emergence of Biochar Application for Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Continuous Feed Pyrolyzers Augment Biochar Production
- Advancements in Production of Biochar Crucial to Sustain Growth
- Organic Waste Gets New Life & Value with Rising Focus on Biochar Production
- Existing & Potential Feedstock Options for Biochar Production
- Traditional & Advanced Approaches for Biochar Production
- Modified Biochar with Interesting Properties
- Water & Wastewater Treatment: Promising Subset of Biochar Application
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzh9am
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment