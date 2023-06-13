Explosive Growth Forecasted for Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market Size to Reach US$ 724.5 million by 2033 - Persistence Market Research

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Trichomonas quick testing generated US$ 420.9 million in revenue in 2022, and by the end of 2033, it is anticipated that Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market would have grown at a CAGR of 5.1% to be worth US$ 724.5 million. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of trichomoniasis, rising awareness about the disease, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing.



Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by a protozoan parasite called Trichomonas vaginalis. It is the most common non-viral STI in the United States, with an estimated 3.7 million new cases diagnosed each year. Trichomoniasis can cause a variety of symptoms in women, including vaginal discharge, itching, odor, and pain during sex. In men, the infection is often asymptomatic, but it can cause burning during urination and a discharge from the penis.

The increasing prevalence of trichomoniasis is a major driver of the global trichomonas rapid testing market. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are over 276 million cases of trichomoniasis worldwide each year. The infection is more common in developing countries, but it is also a significant problem in developed countries.

Rising awareness about the disease is another factor driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been a growing awareness about trichomoniasis, both among healthcare providers and the general public. This has led to an increased demand for testing and treatment for the infection.

The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing is also contributing to the growth of the market. Point-of-care testing is a type of testing that is performed at the site of care, rather than in a laboratory. This type of testing is becoming increasingly popular for STIs, as it can provide results more quickly and conveniently than traditional laboratory testing.

Key Points from all market research reports of Global Trichomonas Rapid Testing

The global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is expected to be the leading region in the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of Trichomoniasis, increasing awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and growing demand for point-of-care (POC) testing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of telemedicine and home-based testing is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of Trichomoniasis, increasing awareness about STIs, and growing demand for POC testing. Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. It is the most common non-viral STI in the United States and affects an estimated 20 million people each year. The infection can cause a variety of symptoms in both men and women, including vaginal discharge, itching, and burning. However, many people with Trichomoniasis are asymptomatic.

Competitive Landscape

The global trichomonas rapid testing market is highly competitive, with several players competing based on product offerings, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations. Key players in the market include Upper Echelon Products, Sekisui Diagnostics, Cepheid, Quidel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Abbott, Koroglu Medical Devices, Nal Von Minden GmbH, Common Sense, Jei Daniel Biotech Corp, Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co.,Ltd. This section of the report provides an overview of the competitive landscape, including market share analysis, recent developments, and strategic initiatives of key players.

Recent developments

Here are some of the recent developments of companies in the global Trichomonas Rapid Testing Market:

In 2022, Abbott Laboratories launched a new Trichomonas Rapid Test. The test is a qualitative assay that detects Trichomonas vaginalis DNA in vaginal swab specimens.

launched a new Trichomonas Rapid Test. The test is a qualitative assay that detects Trichomonas vaginalis DNA in vaginal swab specimens. In 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Alere Inc., a global leader in point-of-care diagnostics. The acquisition will allow BD to expand its portfolio of Trichomonas Rapid Tests and accelerate growth in the market.

acquired Alere Inc., a global leader in point-of-care diagnostics. The acquisition will allow BD to expand its portfolio of Trichomonas Rapid Tests and accelerate growth in the market. In 2020, Quidel Corporation launched a new Trichomonas Rapid Test. The test is a qualitative assay that detects Trichomonas vaginalis DNA in urine specimens.

launched a new Trichomonas Rapid Test. The test is a qualitative assay that detects Trichomonas vaginalis DNA in urine specimens. In 2019, Roche Diagnostics launched a new Trichomonas Rapid Test. The test is a qualitative assay that detects Trichomonas vaginalis DNA in vaginal swab specimens.

The global trichomonas rapid testing market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into immunoassays, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and others. Immunoassays are the most common type of trichomonas rapid test, accounting for the largest share of the market. NAATs are becoming increasingly popular, as they are more sensitive and specific than immunoassays. Others include tests such as microscopy and culture.

the market is segmented into immunoassays, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and others. Immunoassays are the most common type of trichomonas rapid test, accounting for the largest share of the market. NAATs are becoming increasingly popular, as they are more sensitive and specific than immunoassays. Others include tests such as microscopy and culture. By application , the market is segmented into clinical settings and home settings. Clinical settings are the largest segment of the market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Home settings are a growing segment of the market, as more people are seeking convenient and private testing options.

, the market is segmented into clinical settings and home settings. Clinical settings are the largest segment of the market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Home settings are a growing segment of the market, as more people are seeking convenient and private testing options. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for trichomonas rapid testing, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the market in these regions is attributed to the high prevalence of trichomoniasis, rising awareness about the disease, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing.

Persistence Market Research's Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

