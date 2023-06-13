RF Over Fiber Market Size & Share to Surpass $1182 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global RF Over Fiber Market is valued at USD 587.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1182 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

IoT technologies' growing popularity is propelling the RF Over Fiber market. One of the main factors propelling the market's expansion is the increase in the widespread adoption of underwater environment modems in naval defines. Demand for RF Over Fiber equipment is increasing due to insurers shifting their focus from product-based to consumer-centric strategies. The RF Over Fiber market will expand slower due to other important variables, including technological development and insurers' growing knowledge of broadcast platforms.

We forecast that the optical cable in RF Over Fiber market sales will account for more than 31% of total sales by 2030. The industry is further influenced by the widespread use of fibre optic technology in the defines, airline, and transportation industries due to the growing popularity of Plastic Optical fibre (POF). The military uses optical connection technology for a range of maritime, space, ground, and air solicitations, including ground support systems and avionics diagnostic equipment components in fighter planes.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Cable for Higher Bandwidth Support Market Expansion

fibre optic bandwidth is great, making it feasible to transmit data across long distances without attenuation. Information can be transmitted using optical fibre as light pulses through many materials, including glass wire, and can move at the speed of light. Information is transmitted from sender to receiver through optical communication. The velocity of an optical wave is typically between 1000 GHz and an infrared ray. The network receives the highest quality data possible and minimum signal jitter thanks to fibre optics.

Efficient Performance of Fibre Optic Cable than Copper Cable Drives the Market Growth

The speed and frequency range of copper cable is constrained. Optical fibre has a significantly wider spectrum of frequencies over which data can be conveyed. The copper cable transports data slowly and uses electrical signals. Still, optical fibre sends data by light-based signals and can move far more data between two locations in a matter of minutes.

Top Players in the Global RF Over Fiber Market

Broadcom (U.S.)

EMCORE Corp. (U.S.)

APIC Corp. (Culver City, U.S.)

Optical Zone Corp. (U.S.)

Gooch & House Go PLC (U.K)

Via Lit (U.S.)

Global InaCom (Singapore)

HUBER+SUHNER(Switzerland)

Glen air (U.S.)

Seikoh Giken Co. Ltd. (Japan)

II-VI Inc. (U.S.)

DEV System Technik GmbH (Germany)

Octane Wireless (U.S.)

Labs Technology Company Limited (China)

Rhotic Ltd. (Israel)

Elkay (U.S.)

Micro Comp Nordic AB (Sweden)

Microwave Photonic Systems Inc. (West Chester, U.S.)

Top Trends in the Global RF Over Fiber Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the RF Over Fiber industry is the Increased adoption of mobile devices. Rising consumer incomes and the need for improved electronic items are driving the consumer tech market. Consumers are embracing new technology in the workplace, daily life, for personal enjoyment, and in other areas as they become more technologically adept. Due to better control, functionality, and other capabilities, smart devices are gaining a significant market share.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the RF Over Fiber industry is the low power consumption benefit of Ruffo. The power generation of a system can also be determined by the energy consumed per bit of data transmitted. The energy consumed by an access network infrastructure is produced utilizing network segmentation. It may be calculated as the power consumption per user vs. the average access rate (Watts/Mbps). The electricity demand of each system component is calculated for a range of access rates using manufacturer data on equipment power consumption for various common types of hardware. With the number of users and the average access rate per user growing quickly, this approach offers a better framework for estimating the rise in power usage.





Top Report Findings

Based on the Component, the Optic Cables category controls most of the RF Over Fiber market's revenue. fibre optic throughput is considerable, allowing for long-distance data transmission without attenuation. Via many metals, including glass wire, the optical fibre may transport data as pulses of light, enabling data to move at the speed of light. A light source can transfer information from transmitter to receiver through optical communication. Optical bandwidth is typically between 1000 GHz and an incandescent ray. The connection receives data of the highest quality and minimal interference, thanks to fibre optics.





Based on the Frequency Band, most of the RF Over Fiber market's revenue is controlled by the X Band category. The X Band is utilized primarily in operations like controlling air traffic, maritime vessel traffic control, defines tracking, and vehicle speed detection for law enforcement because it demands less augmentation than other bands.





Based on Application, the Broadcasting category controls most of the RF Over Fiber market's revenue. Greater videos and audio are necessary when distributing audio and video content to a mass audience, such as on TV. Ruffo fibres have replaced the previously used coax cable for broadcast television because it is now practical to use them over distances of more than 300 feet. Additionally, a single RF fibre cable can be used for multiple cameras and devices has made Ruffo an ideal choice, and businesses are turning more of their attention to it.





Based on End User, the Military category controls most of the RF Over Fiber market's revenue. Because fibre is a quell media and is resistant to EMI and radio waves, its use in a variety of practical aircraft is projected to grow.





Recent Developments in the Global RF Over Fiber Market

In March 2022, the 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY with an integrated trans-impedance amplifier (TIA) and high-swing laser driver will be shown, according to an announcement from Broadcom Corp. The 112G PAM-4 DSP platform on which it is based offers the maximum level of CMOS integration, greater performance, and low power consumption. As a result, the business will be able to increase the marketability of its product line.

the 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY with an integrated trans-impedance amplifier (TIA) and high-swing laser driver will be shown, according to an announcement from Broadcom Corp. The 112G PAM-4 DSP platform on which it is based offers the maximum level of CMOS integration, greater performance, and low power consumption. As a result, the business will be able to increase the marketability of its product line. In November 2021, HUBER+SUHNER introduced the Rail Antenna, which can improve 4G and 5G communication. Using cutting-edge dual-polarization antenna technology, the new SENCITY Rail MIMO+ Rooftop antenna enhances potential 4Gand 5G data throughout trains. As a result, the business will be able to broaden its selection of products.

Optic Cables Category of the Component Segment of the Global RF Over Fiber Market Forecast to Generate a Major Chunk of the Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Component, the RF Over Fibber market is divided into Optical Cables, Optical Amplifiers, Transceivers, Optical Switches, Antennas and Others (Splitters, Connectors, fibre Optic Multiplexers.

The Optical Cables were the largest market by Component, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. Glass fibre strands are the main component of fibre optic cables housed in an enclosed casing. They are made for telephony and long-distance, increased data communication. fibre optic cables have a higher capacity and can carry data over greater distances than conventional wires. The computer, television, and telecommunications services are all supported by fibre optic lines.

On the other hand, the Transceivers category is anticipated to grow significantly. The global market for optical transceivers experienced tremendous growth due to the stock corporation in optical devices and the quick advancement of optical communication in recent years. The industry is expanding due to rising data traffic and the popularity of cloud computing. The evolution of optical equipment and how it is connected to data centre modules are closely intertwined. These elements influence the potential number of optical transceivers required in the data centre.

North America Region of the Global RF Over Fiber Market Projected to Generate Closed to Half the Global Revenue

The North America region is projected to do so in the coming years. The government's initiatives to promote international commercial post-Davidian are contributing to the RF Over Fiber sector growth globally. Also, the advantages of RF Over Fiber for maximizing prices and routes increase the demand for RF Over Fiber. Businesses are taking several strategic actions to recover from COVID-19. The players are engaged in various projects to advance RF Over Fiber technology. The businesses will use this to advertise cutting-edge and precise solutions. Also, the government's efforts to promote foreign trade have expanded the market in this area.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to see the fastest growth in the RF Over Fiber market. The rising need for allowed it to grow video services from a significant portion of smartphone users in this region, especially in China and India, is a major driver of the market for RFoF products in this region. In addition to being among the top smartphone users, India and China consume a lot of mobile data. The demand for RFoF products in Asia will also be fuelled by the growing number of government initiatives and infrastructure improvements for expanding networks like FTTH, FTTC, and FTTB. The market for RF Over Fiber has expanded in APAC due to rising spending on smart devices and rising internet application usage, including video streaming, data transmission, IoT, and OTT content.

Global RF Over Fiber Market Segmentation

By Component

Optical Cables

Optical Amplifiers

Transceivers

Optical Switches

Antennas

Others (Splitters, Connectors, fibre Optic Multiplexers)

By Frequency Band

L Band

S Band

C Band

X Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

By Application

Telecommunication

Broadcast

Radar

Broadband Communication

Navigation





By Vertical

Civil

Military

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 587.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1182 Million CAGR 10.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Broadcom, EMCORE Corp., APIC Corp., Optical Zone Corp., Gooch & House Go PLC, Via Lit, Global InaCom, HUBER+SUHNER, Glen air, Seikoh Giken Co. Ltd., II-VI Inc., DEV System Technik GmbH, Octane Wireless, Labs Technology Company Limited, Rhotic Ltd., Elkay, Micro Comp Nordic AB, Microwave Photonic Systems Inc.

