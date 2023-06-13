New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral & Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467779/?utm_source=GNW



The global viral & non-viral vector manufacturing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the rising prevalence of fatal diseases, the growing prominence of gene and cell therapy products, and extensive development in technology, which are propelling the growth of the market.



Vectors are tools for gene delivery, which deliver genetic material into the nucleic cell.They are of two types, viral and non-viral vectors.



Viral vectors are commonly used delivery vehicles in FDA-approved gene therapies, whereas non-viral are still studied for their safety and efficacy. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the extensive research and development, an increasing number of patients, an increasing number of clinical studies, various investments by private as well public sectors, increasing prevalence of vector-based gene and cell treatments, the growing number of collaborations between companies, and the high demand for customized medications.

Rising Prevalence of Fatal Diseases

The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, down syndrome, flu, liver cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular diseases, and others, across the globe are bolstering the growth of the market. According to the WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year. As per WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death, reporting almost 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths in 2020. Owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from these fatal diseases, the demand for vectors for treatment is rising. For instance, in 2019, the FDA approved MVA (Modified Vaccinia virus Ankara), under the market name Jynneos, to prevent both smallpox and monkeypox.

Growing Prominence of Gene and Cell Therapy Products

Gene therapy is a method to treat or prevent disease with the help of genetic material.Advanced gene and cell therapies, with the use of vectors, have considerably impacted the field of biomedicine.



After various research, it is found that the vectors are not only used to prevent or treat specific diseases, but with the genetic information they have, they can directly target the cause of the disease and can alter the way a cell functions.The rising prevalence of vector-based gene and cell treatments is also a contributing factor to the growth of the market.



Therefore, numerous innovator companies are actively involved in the development and production of viral vectors and non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies. For instance, in 2022, the USFDA approved the second CAR-T therapy named CARVYKTI™, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which is used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Market Segmentation

The global viral & non-viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into vector type, indication, application, and company.Based on vector type, the market is segmented into viral vector and non-viral vector.



Based on viral vector, the market is further segmented into adenoviral vector, retroviral vector, lentiviral vector, vaccinia viral vector, and others.Based on non-viral vector, the market is further segmented into plasmid DNA, lipid-based non-viral vector, polymer-based non-viral vector, and others.



Based on indication, the market is divided into cancer, genetic disease, infectious disease, cardiovascular diseases, and others.Based on application, the market is divided into gene therapy, vaccinology, cell therapy, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, and cancers in the country.

Market Players

Catalent, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA Inc., Oxford Biomedica plc, Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



