Southeast Asian Logistics Survey 2023: Emerging Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Trends - Logistics Companies are Prioritizing Investments in IoT, AI, and Warehouse Automation

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey: Southeast Asian Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Voice of Customer survey examines Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring solutions in the Southeast Asian logistics service delivery markets. The survey includes data points for fleet, heavy assets, returnable/reusable assets, and other warehouse assets.

With a sample size of 61 organizations across Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, the survey gathered data from decision makers and key influencers from logistics companies, primarily those directly involved in fleet and logistics asset or shipment monitoring associated with 2PL/ 3PL/ 4PL multinational and local organizations.

The questionnaire tracks assets, connectivity technologies for tracking fleet and logistics service delivery assets, plans to implement IoT technologies for asset tracking, types of platforms for tracking logistics service delivery assets, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a fleet tracking solution or logistics service delivery asset tracking solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions.

Similarly, it covers the use of shipment/cargo monitoring connectivity technologies, types of platforms for monitoring shipment/cargo, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in shipment/cargo monitoring solutions.

The survey seeks to:

Understand customer sentiments related to fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions

Determine the driving factors behind adopting fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions

Uncover major pain points and unmet needs while using fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring tools

Discover emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends logistics companies are adopting for the future

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Definitions, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Definitions

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Research Hypotheses

3. Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking: Southeast Asian Findings

Overview of Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking

Connectivity Technologies for Fleet Tracking

Connectivity Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Implementation of IoT Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Platforms for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Deployment of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Fleet Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

4. Shipment Monitoring

Connectivity Technologies for Shipment/Cargo Monitoring

Platforms for Shipment/Cargo Monitoring

Deployment of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

5. Emerging Technology Trends

Investment in Future Technologies for Supply Chains and Logistics

6. Key Takeaways

Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking

Shipment/Cargo Monitoring

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27k7jc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.