Southeast Asian Logistics Survey 2023: Emerging Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Trends - Logistics Companies are Prioritizing Investments in IoT, AI, and Warehouse Automation

This Voice of Customer survey examines Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring solutions in the Southeast Asian logistics service delivery markets. The survey includes data points for fleet, heavy assets, returnable/reusable assets, and other warehouse assets.
With a sample size of 61 organizations across Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, the survey gathered data from decision makers and key influencers from logistics companies, primarily those directly involved in fleet and logistics asset or shipment monitoring associated with 2PL/ 3PL/ 4PL multinational and local organizations.
The questionnaire tracks assets, connectivity technologies for tracking fleet and logistics service delivery assets, plans to implement IoT technologies for asset tracking, types of platforms for tracking logistics service delivery assets, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a fleet tracking solution or logistics service delivery asset tracking solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions.
Similarly, it covers the use of shipment/cargo monitoring connectivity technologies, types of platforms for monitoring shipment/cargo, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations when considering the purchase of a shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points/unmet needs in shipment/cargo monitoring solutions.
The survey seeks to:
- Understand customer sentiments related to fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions
- Determine the driving factors behind adopting fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions
- Uncover major pain points and unmet needs while using fleet and logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring tools
- Discover emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends logistics companies are adopting for the future
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Definitions, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Definitions
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Research Hypotheses
3. Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking: Southeast Asian Findings
- Overview of Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking
- Connectivity Technologies for Fleet Tracking
- Connectivity Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets
- Implementation of IoT Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets
- Platforms for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets
- Deployment of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions
- Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Fleet Tracking Solutions
- Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions
- Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions
4. Shipment Monitoring
- Connectivity Technologies for Shipment/Cargo Monitoring
- Platforms for Shipment/Cargo Monitoring
- Deployment of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions
- Key Motivators Influencing the Purchase of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions
- Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions
5. Emerging Technology Trends
- Investment in Future Technologies for Supply Chains and Logistics
6. Key Takeaways
- Fleet and Logistics Asset Tracking
- Shipment/Cargo Monitoring
