Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market Share to Rise at 6.2% CAGR to Hit US$ 17 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in 2022, the global form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment market is valued at US$ 9.3 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 17 billion by 2032, as per the latest data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



FFS equipment is a fully automatic machine that is used to boost the efficiency and accuracy of packaging and is one of the best options for packing various goods, such as liquid-filled bottles, containers, and powdered food products. A flat die is used in the device, which is placed on top of an open tube or cup to create pressure between the items, causing a pouch to form inside. Form fill and seal technology enables for operational effectiveness maintenance as well as cost and resource efficiency. This equipment helps manufacturers fulfil orders profitably and with minimal resource usage.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7827

The steps of a vertical FFS equipment are making packages out of a huge roll of film, filling them with the product, and sealing them. By modifying the forming tubes and forming shoulders, these machines are able to produce a broad variety of bag shapes. The main factor driving the sales of form fill and sealing equipment is the growing food industry and rising consumption of packaged food items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for horizontal FFS equipment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Japan is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The global form fill and sealing equipment market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during the projection period and reach US$ 17 billion by 2032.

Market in Canada is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2032.

“Vertical FFS equipment has numerous advantages, including the ability to process a variety of packaging materials and seal products in an airtight container. By using this method, less manual labor is required, and more accurate packaging is possible,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7827

Winning Strategy

Key market players concentrate on supplying equipment that is able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and facilitates an effective transfer. Leading companies are implementing advanced technology into the manufacturing process to enhance the quality of the final product.

For instance,

In 2020, Bossar partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program. A new series of fully servo-controlled HFFS machines and an environmentally friendly series with sanitation facility construction are also provided by Bossar's main advances, offering advantages over more traditional mechanically run machines.

In 2022, Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC, partnered with Cetec Industrie, the leading master distributor of filling equipment in North America to fulfil the expanding need for pet care food packaging.

Key Companies

GEA Group AG

JBT Corporation

KHS GmbH

Rovema GmbH

Krones AG

Ronchi Mario SpA

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Filling Equipment Co., Inc.

Tetra Laval International SA

Segmentation of Form Fill and Sealing Equipment Industry Research

By Type: Horizontal FFS Equipment Vertical FFS Equipment

By Packaging Type: Bags & Pouches Cups & Trays Blisters Bottles Others

By Application: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Chemicals Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7827

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global form fill and sealing equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (horizontal FFS equipment, vertical FFS equipment), packaging type (bags & pouches, cups & trays, blisters, bottles, others), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment sales grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:



Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Size: The global outdoor cooking equipment market size enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to reach 77.7 Mn units. Demand for outdoor stoves/cooktops grew 6% to reach 18.2 Mn units in 2021, while that for electrical outdoor cooking equipment was up 4.9% to reach 9.8 Mn units.

Gardening Equipment Market Share: The global gardening equipment market share has reached a valuation of US$ 109.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 200 billion by 2033. Fact.MR has predicted worldwide sales of gardening equipment to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% over the next 10 years.

Heavy Equipment Lamps Market Revenue: The heavy equipment lamps market revenue is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2032. Increasing number of companies are using LED lamps for heavy equipment to perform safely, especially during night-time operations.

MAP Sealing Equipment Market Growth: The global MAP sealing equipment market growth is currently valued at US$ 3.3 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2032. North America accounts for a leading market share of over 30%. Overall, worldwide sales of MAP sealing equipment are expected to grow 2.1X by the end of 2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube