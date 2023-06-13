CirrusMD and RecoveryOne Announce Partnership to Address Needs of Patients with Musculoskeletal (MSK) Pain

DENVER, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than 124 million people in the United States face the challenge of Musculoskeletal (MSK)-related issues(1), CirrusMD and RecoveryOne are announcing a partnership to help improve access to care, supported by virtual primary care physicians and on-demand physical therapy resources.



Effectively treating MSK issues is an important challenge in the U.S. today. Recently it was estimated that MSK conditions incur total medical care expenditures of about $240 billion, or around 2.9% of the U.S. GDP(2).

CirrusMD has created a virtual first primary care platform that connects patients with a doctor in less than 60 seconds, providing instantaneous care across all 50 states. RecoveryOne assists people struggling with MSK issues to achieve optimal recovery, bringing together a physical treatment plan with all aspects of health — encompassing both mind and body. Together, CirrusMD and RecoveryOne will provide a seamless model of care for MSK patients that enables treatment and referrals from physicians to ensure the best mode of care is determined, then delivered and supported by a personalized recovery Pathway™.

“At CirrusMD we are committed to providing whole-person care that includes access to efficient and efficacious care,” said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. “RecoveryOne’s virtual approach to patient MSK care aligns perfectly with our focus on providing accessible quality care for everyone, especially those underserved by the current US healthcare system.”

“We take a very personal approach to patient recovery,” said Mark Luck Olsen, CEO, RecoveryOne. “As we develop solutions, we ensure we’re upholding the best practices in healthcare and adhering to a rigorous process for managing risk. Through this partnership, we will enable better/faster MSK care delivery for virtual/advanced primary care by equipping them with the know-how to assess, triage, and appropriately care for MSK conditions.”

References

1 Insurica. “Musculoskeletal Disorders Impact 124 Million Americans.” INSURICA, 31 May 2023, insurica.com/blog/musculoskeletal-disorders-impact-124-million-americans/.

2 Yellen, Edward. “Cost of Musculoskeletal Diseases: Impact of Work Disability and Functional Decline.” The Journal of Rheumatology. Supplement, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14712615/. Accessed 9 June 2023.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD delivers on-demand, virtual urgent, primary and acute care. In less than a minute, patients reach a licensed physician through our chat-based app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-speciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to millions of users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: https://www.cirrusmd.com.

About RecoveryOne

RecoveryOne is a recovery-focused virtual physical therapy solution for employers, partners, and health plans. In reinventing MSK care delivery, we have created evidence-based programs rich in human-connected care and amplified through technology that help members from head to toe and everything in between. RecoveryOne is reimagining conventional MSK recovery by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn.