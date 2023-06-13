Wade Wegner Joins Foursquare as SVP, Global Head of Product

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foursquare , the leading independent geospatial technology platform, today announced Wade Wegner as its new Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product. With over two decades of experience in developing product strategies and teams at notable technology companies, Wegner will usher in a new wave of momentum for Foursquare’s location intelligence suite.



Reporting to President and CEO Gary Little, Wegner will drive a clear product strategy, cultivate innovation, and build effective geospatial products that meet and exceed Foursquare’s customer needs. A member of the Executive Team, he will collaborate across various areas of the business, using his background in creating developer platforms and tools to shape the future of technology development at Foursquare.

“Wade brings an impressive track record of building software tools and scaling platforms specifically designed for developers,” said Gary Little, President and CEO of Foursquare. “As Foursquare continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the geospatial ecosystem, Wade is an exciting addition to help supercharge our efforts to execute a strategy that empowers businesses to harness the full potential of location intelligence.”

Prior to Foursquare, Wegner was Chief Product Officer at Rapid, an API marketplace for developers, where he managed product strategy, development and innovation. His extensive career history includes engineering and product leadership roles at companies that include Twilio, Salesforce and Microsoft. He’s also served as an investor and advisor to several technology startups.

"Joining Foursquare is the perfect opportunity to exercise my passion for innovation and to collaborate with a talented, ambitious team,” said Wegner. "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about Foursquare's product trajectory and mission to unlock the potential of location data to enable smarter, more informed business decisions."

Wegner steps into the role of SVP, Global Head of Product on June 13, 2023.

Wegner’s appointment comes just as Foursquare introduced its Graph , an industry-first application of graph technology to geospatial data. The Foursquare Graph serves as the central foundation of the next evolution of Foursquare’s location intelligence platform.

