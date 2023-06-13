Atari is Releasing a 2600 Version of Mr. Run and Jump — The First New Atari Game on a 2600 Cartridge in 32 Years

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced that arcade platforming action is returning to its roots! Unveiled today, an Atari 2600 version of the recently revealed adventure platformer, Mr. Run and Jump , will open for preorder on July 31. This official release marks a significant milestone steeped in retro history: the first 2600 cartridge launch for a new Atari title since 1990!



Mr. Run and Jump was created in 2021 by John Mikula, a talented developer at the St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Its meticulously crafted platforming mechanics showcase the enduring capabilities of the 2600 hardware, even four decades after its initial release.

Made in the United States with high-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes sealed with a high-quality box, a 2600 game cartridge, and an instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.

Preorders for the collectible cartridges will open on atari.com on July 31, 2023, for $59.99. Additional distribution will be announced at a later date. Sign up now to be the first to know when preorders open.

About Mr. Run and Jump 2600 : a simple yet challenging 2D platformer originally developed for the Atari 2600 video game console. While it was built to run on old hardware, Mr. Run and Jump is a brand-new game designed to be approachable to all players. Leap, the dog, has begun wandering toward the Dark Realm, and if he ventures too far, he’ll never be able to find his way back! It’s up to Mr. Run and Jump to save his best friend before it’s too late!

Key Features:



Over 80 screens of platforming action across six colorful worlds

Bound over obstacles and dodge 5 distinct enemy types

A unique scoring system: You start with 25000 points. For each second that elapses, your score will decrease by 1. Colliding with an enemy will decrease your score by 100.

Compete with your friends to see who can get the highest score!

Mr. Run and Jump for PC and Console: The teams at Atari and Graphite Lab were so enamored with the 2600 title that they joined forces to create a modern rendition of Mr. Run and Jump. The modern version is a glowing explosion of color, action, and personality, with challenging levels, collectibles, hidden rooms, and more than 30 hours of gameplay, and added Time Trials make it a speedrunners paradise.

Developed by Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games, Mr. Run and Jump launches later this summer on Windows PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS. To learn more please visit: https://atari.com/products/mr-run-and-jump

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/mr-run-and-jump-presskit .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 650 Maryville University Dr in St. Louis, Mo. For more information visit graphitelab.com .