Hanzo & Redgrave LLP To Present Educational Webinar, The Evolving State of Data Privacy In America: Implications for eDiscovery

Portland, OR, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, in partnership with Redgrave LLP, a law firm focused exclusively on addressing the challenges where law meets technology, including eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy, and data security, are presenting an upcoming educational webinar at 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 28. The webinar The Evolving State of Data Privacy In America: Implications for eDiscovery will explore the topic of data privacy in the context of emerging state laws, key issues, the effect on eDiscovery, and policies enterprises can implement for compliance.

Event Description

In 2018, the GDPR established comprehensive data privacy laws in Europe, setting the standard for the rest of the world. Since then, the data privacy landscape in the U.S. has changed considerably in response to increasing interconnectedness and massive data volumes, and state-level momentum for comprehensive privacy bills is at an all-time high. Yet, U.S. privacy protections remain fragmented between Federal and State laws.

Join industry leaders from Hanzo and Redgrave LLP to discuss the current state of U.S. privacy regulation and how these laws impact important discovery-related issues.

Discussion topics include:

the current state of privacy laws and key issues

how the privacy landscape affects eDiscovery (e.g., privacy considerations vs. duty to preserve)

how information governance can help address privacy concerns

examination of the process for privacy compliance during litigation

key policies and technologies that organizations should implement







Speakers

Eliza T. Davis, Counsel, Redgrave LLP

Eliza has extensive experience advising clients on data privacy, information governance, and eDiscovery issues. A skilled litigator, she is adept at managing all discovery phases, including directing document review and production, developing review protocols, and handling the meet and confer process and motions practice. She has experience handling matters concerning contract disputes, internal investigations, data governance, and data privacy. Eliza is a frequent author and speaker on Information Law topics.

Martin Tully, Partner, Redgrave LLP

Martin is a nationally recognized attorney with over three decades of experience representing companies and individuals in complex and high-stakes commercial litigation. His extensive focus and knowledge concerning eDiscovery, information governance, and data privacy and cybersecurity have established him as a force in the information law space. Martin uses this background to counsel clients on best practices for efficient and effective legal, technology, and business solutions. He is skilled at navigating the space between the law and technology and strategically leverages this knowledge to support and achieve his clients’ goals.



Martin is an information law thought leader and has written and presented extensively on a variety of eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy, cybersecurity, and legal technology topics.

Dave Ruel, Head of Product, Hanzo

Dave is the Head of Product at Hanzo, a pioneer in the contextual capture and preservation of dynamic web and collaboration content for corporate legal and compliance departments. Dave has more than 20 years of experience in software and product development and has spent considerable time in the legal, compliance, and information governance space. He has helped develop a broad range of products and solutions for big data challenges and is passionate about emerging technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and visual analytics.





Moderator

Jim Gill, Content Marketing Manager, Hanzo

Jim Gill is a legal technology industry veteran who has worked with a number of organizations and publications and is a 7-time winner of the JD Supra Readers Choice Award for his writing about legal technology.









Webinar Registration

The Evolving State of Data Privacy In America: Implications for eDiscovery

Date: June 28, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cost: Free

Registration link: https://www.hanzo.co/resources/webinar-the-evolving-state-of-data-privacy-in-america-implications-for-ediscovery

About Redgrave LLP

Redgrave LLP is a law firm focused exclusively on addressing the challenges where law meets technology, including eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy, and data security. The Firm provides practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to clients across a diverse array of industries. Redgrave LLP also works collaboratively with Am Law 100 law firms in a wide range of roles, and Firm lawyers have appeared in state and federal courts throughout the United States. The Firm also partners with its affiliates, Redgrave Data and Redgrave Training, to provide best in class services and solutions to clients in the information law space. Redgrave LLP has offices in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Learn more at www.redgravellp.com.







About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment