Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (GTII) and AI Commerce Holdings, LLC execute a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding in connection with the possible acquisition of AI Commerce Group, LLC by GTII

New York, NY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , announced today that it has signed a non-binding and preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with AI Commerce Holdings, LLC, (“AI Holdings”) a private company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to commence the mutual due diligence process with the objective of negotiating a definitive agreement for the purchase of AI Commerce Group, LLC (“AI Group”) by GTII. AI Group is in the business of acquiring online brands and businesses that need additional resources and knowledge to get to the next level of sales and revenue. AI Group uses technology and artificial intelligence to improve efficiencies at all stages of the direct-to-retail business. It provides brands and businesses with the technical help and expertise they need to reach their full potential. By collaborating with entrepreneurs to bring to market products that not only serve consumers but also contribute to the betterment of society, AI Group uses the scale of its operations to negotiate superior deals with suppliers, thus providing cost savings it can pass on to consumers. The AI Group team is comprised of seasoned veterans in e-commerce, sourcing, logistics, digital marketing, and banking.



About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/

About AI Commerce Group, LLC: AI Commerce Group, LLC (“AI Group”) is a private company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico in the business of acquiring online brands and businesses.

