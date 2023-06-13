New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Serum Free Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467778/?utm_source=GNW



The global serum-free market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, demand for cell therapies for cancer treatment, and an increase in R&D activities that are impelling the growth of the market.



Serum-free media are media intended to grow a specific cell type or execute a specific application in the absence of serum.The use of serum-free media (SFM) signifies an essential tool that enables cell culture to be performed with a defined set of conditions as free as possible of confounding variables.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, increasing demand for various recombinant proteins and types of culture, expanding patient registry for rare diseases, easier downstream processing, growing research & development for the development of novel therapeutic drugs, expansion of biopharmaceutical industries and biopharma production, adoption of advanced technology, and rise in research and development activities.Also, the increasing strategic growth, such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, is strengthening the growth of the market.



For instance, in 2019, Sartorius declared the acquisition of a majority stake in cell culture media specialist biological companies.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

The rising incidences of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, STD, respiratory infections, and nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections are bolstering the growth of the market globally.Owing to lifestyle changes, social behavior, and unhealthy eating choices, people are suffering from these diseases, which propels the growth of the market.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill around 17 million people a year.Geriatric populations are highly prone to these diseases, such as orthopedic diseases, influenza, cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis, neurological disorders, and nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections.



According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in four women and one in five men aged between 65 to 74 years have chronic kidney disease across the globe. Serum-free media is used in numerous types of suspension and adherent cultures to produce immunological cells such as cytotoxic lymphocytes (CTLs), IL-2, IL-4, and monocytes, which are utilized in the production of a variety of vaccines.

Increasing Biopharmaceutical Production with the Adoption of Serum-Free Media

The increase in biopharmaceutical production with the rise in adoption of serum-free media, due to its properties such as lower risks of infectious agents, fewer contaminants, and lower risk of interfering components, is facilitating the growth of the market.Owing to the rising incidences of various diseases, the demand to treat these diseases is also surging.



This is attributed to the high potency of biopharmaceuticals, which enables them to be the choice of treatment, thus increasing biopharmaceutical production.Thus, the expansion of biopharmaceutical industries and the rise in production are augmenting the growth of the market.



For Instance, in 2019, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 48 new drugs in which, 28% of which were biologics.

Market Segmentation

The global serum-free market is segmented into media type, end user, and company.Based on the media type, the market is segmented into common serum-free, xeno-free, chemically defined, protein-free, and others.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research organizations, contract research organizations, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of research and development and clinical trial programs in the country.

Market Players

Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Merck KgaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, PromoCell GmbH, Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, R&D Systems, Inc., Sino Biological, Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, LLC, PAN-Biotech GmbH, and MP Biomedicals, LLC are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



