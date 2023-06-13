FirstLight Appoints Peter Zarrella as CFO

Albany, NY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today the appointment of Peter Zarrella as Chief Financial Officer. With a successful career spanning several large telecommunication companies, Zarrella brings a wealth of financial and industry experience to FirstLight.

Zarrella has been a financial leader for over 30 years in several industries including telecommunications as well as pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. Having held previous senior leadership roles at Crown Castle, Lightpath and with Segra as their Chief Financial Officer, Zarrella has helped high-growth organizations systemize their financial data and better position them for sustained growth.

“I am excited to welcome Peter to the FirstLight team. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic and financial planning, and his leadership style of empowerment and data-driven decision making will help propel FirstLight through its next phase of continued growth,” said Jason Campbell, FirstLight Chief Executive Officer.

Zarrella will succeed Sean Socha, who will be assuming a new leadership role within FirstLight that will focus on the strong financial planning and business analytics that are critical to support a super-regional digital infrastructure provider. “Sean has been instrumental to FirstLight’s success over the past several years, and I look forward to his continued contribution to ensure FirstLight’s continued success,” concluded Campbell.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to the FirstLight team,” said Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners. “His strong financial leadership and extensive industry experience make him the ideal Chief Financial Officer to provide the structure, governance and focus necessary for consistent, optimal performance.”

