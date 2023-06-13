HTAP Summit Returns to Computer History Museum for Second Annual Event, Sept. 20-21

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTAP Summit , an industry-leading event focused on Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP), has announced its second annual event will take place on September 20-21, 2023, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.



HTAP Summit brings together experts in database management and related fields to share their knowledge and experience in HTAP, distributed SQL, cloud-native architectures, and how distributed technology can be enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees can expect to learn about best practices, real-world use cases, and emerging trends in these rapidly evolving fields.

Organized by PingCAP, the company behind TiDB, the conference will feature a variety of keynote speakers, panel discussions and technical sessions, as well as opportunities to network with peers and industry leaders. The inaugural event in 2022 featured keynote presentations by industry leaders from companies including Forrester, Menlo Ventures, Databricks and Pinterest.

“Last year's event, followed by our subsequent Virtual HTAP Summit series, was a huge success, and we're looking forward to building on that momentum,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. “This year, we’re leaning into the growing interest in HTAP and taking a special focus on how HTAP and AI can be combined.”

HTAP Summit is looking for a wide range of speakers with expertise in HTAP, distributed SQL, cloud-native data management, AI, machine learning (ML), performance optimization and benchmarking, and more. A call for white papers is now open through July 1, 2023. To submit your proposal, please email htapsummit@pingcap.com with the subject line “Call for papers submission.”

Register and Sponsorships

To register for HTAP Summit 2023 and for the latest information about speakers and content sessions, please visit the event website at https://www.pingcap.com/htap-summit/ .

If you are interested in sponsoring HTAP Summit 2023, please email sponsors@pingcap.com .

About the HTAP Summit

The HTAP Summit is a first of its kind conference focused on Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP), which is rapidly becoming a disruptive technology in the database industry. Attendees will be surrounded by industry leaders and developers from across the world to discuss technological and business innovations in HTAP, distributed SQL, cloud-native architectures, and AI-enhanced capabilities. PingCAP, the company behindTiDB, is the primary event organizer. TiDB is an advanced, open-source, distributed SQL database that offers a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. To learn more or register for the event, visit https://www.pingcap.com/htap-summit/ .