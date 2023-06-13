New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radioligand Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467776/?utm_source=GNW



The global radioligand therapy market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors, including the rising incidence of various types of cancers and increasing awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, are propelling the growth of the market.



Radioligand therapy is an advanced approach to treat certain kinds of cancer.It provides radiation to targeted cancer cells, with a negligible effect on healthy cells.



This therapy provides life-enhancing treatment for patients with cancer who have inadequate therapeutic options. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are a growing world population, large patient pool, rising product innovation and development due to technological advancements, increasing government investments, increasing radioisotopes in healthcare, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and a large number of clinical trials.

Rising Incidence of Various types of Cancers

Cancer is a leading cause of death across the world.The growing prevalence of various types of cancers, especially prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, is bolstering the growth of the market.



According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were approximately 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths across the world. Prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors are the most common cancer, especially in American men. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer were detected in the U.S. Owing to the rise in the number of patients suffering from cancer, the surge in demand for radioligand therapy is driving the growth of the market.

Increased Awareness of Alpha Radioimmunotherapy and Rise in R&D Activities

Alpha Radioimmunotherapy is a targeted anti-tumor therapy that provides successful treatments.Therefore, the rise in awareness among people and physicians regarding alpha-radioimmunotherapy is bolstering the growth of the market.



In addition, the rise in research & development of radioligand therapy to treat a wide range of cancer types is augmenting the global radioligand therapy market, globally.The advent of novel methods, such as lutetium 177, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), and others, for the treatment of cancer is due to continuous research and development activities.



For instance, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is planning to enter the market for radioligand therapy with the PNT2003 drug, which is presently in the last phases of clinical trials.

Increasing Investments and rising Initiatives by the Government

The rise in investments and various initiatives by governments to reduce the cancer burden is propelling the growth of the market.For instance, in 2021, the European Commission launched Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, which aims to offer cancer services with a focus on disease prevention and early diagnosis.



Later, in 2022, the European government intended to pour over $4.2 billion into cancer research and care.

Market Segmentation

The global radioligand therapy market is segmented into indication, product, biomarker, end user, and company.Based on indication, the market is divided into prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumor, and others.



Based on product, the market is divided into lutathera, zytiga, xtandi, and xofigo.Based on a biomarker, the market is divided into prostate-specific membrane antigen, Ki 67 expression and grading, and cytochrome P450 17A1 inhibitor.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising cases of prostate cancer in the country.

Market Players

Novartis International, AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., POINT Biopharma Global Inc, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Clovis Oncology, Inc., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer AG are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global radioligand therapy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Radioligand Therapy Market, By Indication:

o Prostate Cancer

o Neuroendocrine Tumor

o Others

• Radioligand Therapy Market, By Product:

o Lutathera

o Zytiga

o Xtandi

o Xofigo

• Radioligand Therapy Market, By Biomarker:

o Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen

o Ki 67 Expression and Grading

o Cytochrome P450 17A1 Inhibitor

• Radioligand Therapy Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• Radioligand Therapy Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Radioligand Therapy Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________