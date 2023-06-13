Israel Embedded Finance Business Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embedded Finance industry in Israel is expected to grow by 53.4% on annual basis to reach US$605.2 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.9% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$605.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,484.2 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report



2. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast



3. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



4. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



5. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



6. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



7. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



8. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



9. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering



10. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



11. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



12. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel



13. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance



14. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance



15. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



16. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



17. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors



18. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors



19. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending



20. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



21. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



22. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment



24. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



25. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



26. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



27. Israel Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



28. Israel Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



29. Israel Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets



30. Israel Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User



