Israel Embedded Finance Business Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in Israel is expected to grow by 53.4% on annual basis to reach US$605.2 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.9% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$605.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,484.2 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. Israel Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. Israel Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. Israel Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. Israel Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. Israel Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. Israel Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. Israel Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. Israel Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zld7x

