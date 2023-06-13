UPDATE -- NVE Awarded Prime USDA Best-in-Class Contract for Facilities Operations and Management

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE, Inc., a leading government contractor specializing in facilities operations and maintenance (O&M), construction security monitoring, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Headquarters Complex. The one base year contract is valued at $5.9 million, with potential for an additional four option years for a total value of $29.8M.



“Through this contract, the USDA Headquarters will be able to maintain this historical facility and maximize the vital lifespan of the facility infrastructure, originally built in 1868. In turn, our team will partner with USDA to promote solutions that will maintain the historical nature of the facility, while modernizing the systems that will enhance the employee experience and promote health and wellness among the organization’s workforce,” said Mayra Portalatin, NVE’s Vice President of Facilities Services. “We’re honored to have been selected to support the USDA and look forward to implementing our proven processes and procedures to deliver a proactive maintenance program that will result in operational efficiencies to the Headquarters Complex as well as maintenance and repair documentation that will help them make data-driven decisions.”

Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. at the USDA’s Headquarters Complex, comprising the Jamie L. Whitten Building and the South Building, houses over 3.4 million square feet of office space, a conference and training center, a television and radio studio, a mini mall/fitness center, and a cafeteria, to name a few. By providing facilities O&M to this critical government agency we’re committed to ensuring no disruptions for the facility to ensure USDA can meet its mission as well as their commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency goals.

This facilities operations and maintenance contract builds on NVE’s long history of supporting large, high-profile federal facilities with high quality construction security, integrated facilities management, and program management.

About NVE, Inc.

Based in Reston, Virginia, NVE, Inc. provides construction security monitoring, integrated facilities management services, and program management support to federal government programs. For more than 20 years, NVE has produced exceptional value to our clients by managing costs, delivering value above and beyond expectations, and providing effective and efficient expertise to support customer mission success. To learn more about NVE, visit nvecorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

