MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global MR imaging in neurosurgery market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include the growing prevalence of neurological conditions, raising awareness, and extensive development in technology are propelling the growth of the market.



MR imaging has become the main imaging modality in the evaluation of brain cancers.Neurosurgeons count on MRI technology to achieve accurate pictures of the brain that help them in removing as well as treating brain tumors and other conditions such as epilepsy.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rise in R&D activities, increasing favorable government funding, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing economies, rise in the aging population base, growing demand for intraoperative imaging, a growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rise in technological advancements in the field of robotics and medical imaging.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Conditions and Rising awareness

The growing occurrences of neurological conditions such as traumatic brain injury, transnasal hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), depression, and Parkinson’s is bolstering the growth of the market. According to the Journal of neurosurgery, approximately 22.6 million patients suffer from neurological disorders or injuries that need a neurosurgeon, of whom 13.8 million require surgery every year. Furthermore, various initiatives are taken by governments of respective nations and private organizations to make people aware of the early diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders. For instance, a campaign was launched by the National Brain Tumor Society, “It’s Your Fight, It’s Our Fight,” with an objective to educate and engage people through various activities that can help to spread awareness related to brain tumors.

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Over the past few years, the rising adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries has been augmenting the growth of the market.Nowadays, people’s preference toward minimally invasive surgeries is rising as it aims to minimize damage to human tissues and have a quick recovery rate with less discomfort, which impels the growth of the market.



This technique reduces the risk of surgery and involves smaller incisions and smaller instruments as compared to conventional surgery.

Rising Technological Advancements

Rapid advancements in techniques such as AI in MRI, open MRI, visualization software, 7T, a high-resolution MRI, and others are propelling the growth of the market.This is due to the rise in demand for quick and effective diagnostics.



Also, the advancements in the field of robotics and medical imaging are bolstering the growth of the market.For instance, Insightec’s MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) is utilized for the treatment of essential tremor and tremor-dominant PD.



It is an incision-less procedure that produces ultrasound beams, by which the targeted tissue from the brain is removed.

Market Segmentation

The global MR imaging in the neurosurgery market is segmented into type, product, end user, and company.Based on type, the market is divided into conventional MR imaging devices and robotic-assisted MR imaging devices.



Based on product, the market is divided into systems, instruments, and accessories.Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of neurological conditions in the country.

Market Players

Aspect Imaging Ltd., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., AiM Medical Robotics, Esaote S.p.A, Deerfield Management Company, Fonar Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hyperfine Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Monteris Medical Corporation, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE Healthcare are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



