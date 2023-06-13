World Top 20 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Competitive Landscape Report 2023

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capabilities, Progress, and Commercial prospects of the Top 20 Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue of the Top 20 Military Electro Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Companies in terms of value the market will surpass US$9.49 billion in 2023.

The report identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

The report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Increased Demand from Various Industries Such as Defence, Aerospace, and Commercial Applications Are Driving the Growth



The demand for EOIR (Electro-Optical/Infrared) Systems is projected to experience substantial growth in the foreseeable future. This growth is primarily driven by increased demand from various sectors such as defence, aerospace, and commercial applications. The market expansion is further fuelled by the rising need for advanced surveillance systems for border security and law enforcement purposes.



Furthermore, the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like thermal imaging, night vision, and hyper-spectral imaging has broadened the application areas of EOIR systems, contributing to the market's growth. Increased investment in research and development activities aimed at enhancing the capabilities and performance of EOIR systems also plays a significant role in driving the market.



Key players in this market, including Airbus, Teledyne FLIR, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc, and THEON SENSORS S.A., are expected to continue fostering innovation and growth. Through the development of new technologies and the introduction of new products and services, these companies are likely to create lucrative opportunities for investors and businesses operating in the EOIR system industry.



Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Increasing Demand from Military and Defense Sectors

Situational Awareness is Becoming Increasingly Important

Technological Advancements in EO/IR Systems are Driving the Market

Market Restraining Factors

Sluggish Lifespan of EO/IR System

High EO/IR Development Costs

One of the Biggest Problems Is These Systems' Subpar Performance in Bad Weather

Market Opportunities

The Increasing Defence Budgets of Several Nations Offer the EO/IR Market a Sizable Window of Opportunity

The EO/IR Market Is the Emergence of New Markets

EO/IR System Integration with Traditional Military Systems

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems plc

CONTROP Precision Technologies

Corning's Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Hensoldt AG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

L-3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Logos Technologies

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran Group

Teledyne FLIR

Textron Inc

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Theon Sensors SA

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Type

Imaging EO/IR System

Non-Imaging EO/IR System

Market Segment by Platform

Airborne EO/IR System

Ground EO/IR System

Naval EO/IR System

Market Segment by Application

Military Intelligence

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Other Applications

Market Segment by Wavelength

Ultraviolet

Near-Infrared

Short Wavelength Infrared

Medium Wavelength Infrared

Long Wavelength Infrared

Other Wavelength

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

