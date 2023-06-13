FairWave Coffee Collective Expands into Milwaukee

Kansas City, Mo., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FairWave Coffee Collective, a collective of specialty coffee brands operating together to elevate quality coffee experiences within communities, announced today the newest member of the collective, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Anodyne is the first Milwaukee-based coffee roaster and the tenth overall brand to join the collective.

"With more than two decades of experience in the specialty coffee industry, Anodyne is bringing a wealth of talent and experience to the collective," said Joe Marrocco, VP of coffee sourcing and product development. "Milwaukee has a strong sense of community with a vibrant food and beverage scene, and we couldn't be happier to launch in this market with such an incredible partner."

With FairWave's support, Anodyne will continue regular café operations and provide the same wholesale product offerings that customers are used to. Anodyne's employees will remain in their current positions, and the company will continue to operate locally in Milwaukee. Anodyne's leadership team, Steve Kessler, Nolan Truttschel, Laura Lown, and Stephanie Burton, will serve as FairWave's local Milwaukee ownership group. Matt McClutchy and Lacee Perry, owners of Anodyne, will become partial owners in FairWave through this transition.

"As a local brand, we will stay true to our customers while leveraging FairWave's resources," said Steve Kessler from Anodyne. "At the end of the day, we are still Anodyne Roasting Co. with the same great team & coffee."

FairWave recently welcomed Minneapolis companies Folly Coffee and Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees to the collective earlier this year. FairWave's mission is to enhance local coffee brands in their respective markets so that the brands truly stay local and remain a part of the communities in which they operate. To learn more about FairWave and Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., visit fairwave.com and anodynecoffee.com.

About FairWave

FairWave is a specialty coffee collective that fuels the future of local specialty coffee through superior experiences and a mission to respect every hand in the journey from seed to cup. FairWave brings financial insights, industry best practices, and behind-the-scenes support so that brands can stay invested in their product, experience, and local market. For more information, please visit fairwave.com.

About Anodyne

Founded in 1999, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is a locally owned, small batch roaster proudly working in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Anodyne aims to provide an exceptional cup of coffee using just enough technology coupled with the experience of our crew to ensure exact repeatable results and assured satisfaction with every roast, every time. For more information, please visit www.anodynecoffee.com.

