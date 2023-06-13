Monoclonal Antibody Discovery and Research Report 2022-2032 - Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatments

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibody Discovery and Analysis Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue surpassed $5.61 billion in 2022



Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatments



Monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated anticancer efficacy in a variety of cancers, thus they are not necessary for cancer therapy. Most toxicities, including fever, nausea, fatigue, changes in blood pressure, and bronchospasm, are self-limiting. The efficacy and timeliness of antibody-based diagnostic tests for a variety of disorders have both been enhanced by monoclonal antibodies.

Clinical studies for more than 250 therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are now being conducted. These antibodies are used to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and transplant patients. Inadequate effector functions, immunogenicity, and problems with pharmacokinetics have all been addressed through chimerization and humanization.

As of November 1, 2021, 11 antibody treatments had been given first clearance for usage in either the European Union or the United States: Therapeutic antibodies will unavoidably continue to be a key component of drug research for many years to come. Regardless of the particular path used to produce the next generation of monoclonal antibody therapies, this is true.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Launches of New Products

Growing Funding and Healthcare Costs

Market Restraining Factors

Price Limits

Pressures for Regulatory Approval

Induction of Biosimilars

Market Opportunities

Pandemic Offered Opportunities

Patent Exclusive Rights

Supply Chain

Immunotherapy Drug Supply Chain and Logistics Challenges

Immunotherapies' Vulnerability

A One-of-a-Kind Starting Point for T-Cell Treatments

The Supply Chain's Missing Manufacturing Link

Limited Availability

Keeping Command of the Immunotherapy Supply Chain

Cold chain

Agencies Favor Transport Simulation

Packaging Qualification for Thermal

Requests for Information Regarding the Schedule of Verification Studies

Recent Trends/ Developments

The FDA Received an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for VRDN-002

Verseau Therapeutics, Inc. Reported on January 4, 2022, FDA Approval

A Veterinary mAb Receives FDA Approval for the First Time

Two Antibody Therapies Are in Seagen's Clinical Study Queue.

Spirea Raises £2.4 Million to Create Cancer-Specific Antibody Drug Conjugates

Exelixis, Inc. of California and BioInvent International AB of Sweden partner to Create New Antibodies for Immuno-oncology Treatments

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

BIOGEN

Bristol- Myers Squibb company

Eisai Co. Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Viatris Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Segments Covered in the Report

Business Type

Instruments Manufacturing

Services & Solutions

Ancillary Kits

Application

Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

Critical Reagent Antibody Discovery

Biomarker and Diagnostic Antibody Discovery

Research Antibody Discovery

Platform

Hybridoma

Humanization

Phage Display

Yeast Display

Transgenic Rodents

Type

Antigen Development

Monoclonal Antibody Discovery

Monoclonal Antibody Manufacturing

Polyclonal Antibodies

Label-free Kinetics Analysis

Cell Banking

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

