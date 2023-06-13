Monoclonal Antibody Discovery and Research Report 2022-2032 - Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatments

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibody Discovery and Analysis Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue surpassed $5.61 billion in 2022
Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatments
Monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated anticancer efficacy in a variety of cancers, thus they are not necessary for cancer therapy. Most toxicities, including fever, nausea, fatigue, changes in blood pressure, and bronchospasm, are self-limiting. The efficacy and timeliness of antibody-based diagnostic tests for a variety of disorders have both been enhanced by monoclonal antibodies.
Clinical studies for more than 250 therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are now being conducted. These antibodies are used to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and transplant patients. Inadequate effector functions, immunogenicity, and problems with pharmacokinetics have all been addressed through chimerization and humanization.
As of November 1, 2021, 11 antibody treatments had been given first clearance for usage in either the European Union or the United States: Therapeutic antibodies will unavoidably continue to be a key component of drug research for many years to come. Regardless of the particular path used to produce the next generation of monoclonal antibody therapies, this is true.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Launches of New Products
- Growing Funding and Healthcare Costs
Market Restraining Factors
- Price Limits
- Pressures for Regulatory Approval
- Induction of Biosimilars
Market Opportunities
- Pandemic Offered Opportunities
- Patent Exclusive Rights
Supply Chain
- Immunotherapy Drug Supply Chain and Logistics Challenges
- Immunotherapies' Vulnerability
- A One-of-a-Kind Starting Point for T-Cell Treatments
- The Supply Chain's Missing Manufacturing Link
- Limited Availability
- Keeping Command of the Immunotherapy Supply Chain
Cold chain
- Agencies Favor Transport Simulation
- Packaging Qualification for Thermal
- Requests for Information Regarding the Schedule of Verification Studies
Recent Trends/ Developments
- The FDA Received an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for VRDN-002
- Verseau Therapeutics, Inc. Reported on January 4, 2022, FDA Approval
- A Veterinary mAb Receives FDA Approval for the First Time
- Two Antibody Therapies Are in Seagen's Clinical Study Queue.
- Spirea Raises £2.4 Million to Create Cancer-Specific Antibody Drug Conjugates
- Exelixis, Inc. of California and BioInvent International AB of Sweden partner to Create New Antibodies for Immuno-oncology Treatments
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- BIOGEN
- Bristol- Myers Squibb company
- Eisai Co. Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.
- Lupin Limited
- Viatris Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Segments Covered in the Report
Business Type
- Instruments Manufacturing
- Services & Solutions
- Ancillary Kits
Application
- Therapeutic Antibody Discovery
- Critical Reagent Antibody Discovery
- Biomarker and Diagnostic Antibody Discovery
- Research Antibody Discovery
Platform
- Hybridoma
- Humanization
- Phage Display
- Yeast Display
- Transgenic Rodents
Type
- Antigen Development
- Monoclonal Antibody Discovery
- Monoclonal Antibody Manufacturing
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Label-free Kinetics Analysis
- Cell Banking
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
