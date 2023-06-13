New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Service, By Application, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467769/?utm_source=GNW



The global fertility tourism market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of infertility and couples going for different kinds of fertility treatments.



The changing lifestyle patterns and prevalence of obesity, and different reproductive disorders, among others, have significantly increased the infertile population requiring treatment.Studies suggest that Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Macau, and Hong Kong are the top five countries with the lowest fertility as of 2021.



The lack of effective fertility treatments in these countries makes people travel to other parts of the world to get treatment.For instance, Malaysia is a hotspot in the Asia Pacific region for getting in-vitro fertilization treatments done on account of its high success rate.



All these countries are located in the Asia Pacific region, and people from these countries go to Malaysia and other parts of the world to get their in-vitro fertilization treatments done. The world’s average success rate is 50 percent, but Malaysia’s success rate is about 65 percent on average. Besides, increasing the insurance coverage for in-vitro fertilization procedures due to male infertility and ovarian failures will further boost the fertility tourism market in the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Obesity

The increasing prevalence of obesity is a major factor contributing to the growth of fertility tourism. According to Global Obesity Observatory, the prevalence of obesity among males in the United States was about 36.47%, while that in females was about 38.16%. In terms of obesity in males, the United States ranked 14th, while in females, the United States stood at 30th position. Obesity reduces sperm count in males and is responsible for causing infertility among women. This, in turn, has increased the pool of people availing services like in-vitro fertilization. The success rate of these treatments and affordability is not the same in all the countries. This makes people travel to countries where the success rates are higher and, at the same time, affordable. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the global fertility tourism market.



Sex Selection

One of the major factors that have increased fertility tourism is the availability of sex selection options.Many countries, such as the United States, UAE, Thailand, Italy, and Mexico, are a few such countries that provide the option for gender selection in in-vitro fertilization treatments.



This in turn has increased fertility tourism in these countries.In 2020, the number of international medical tourists in the UAE in thousands accounted to be around 500.



Similarly, UAE also witnesses a lot of expats every year to get fertility treatments done, thereby driving the growth of the fertility tourism market.



Market Segmentation

The global fertility tourism market can be segmented by service, application, and by region.Based on service, the market can be segmented into in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, and others.



Based on application, the market can be differentiated into infertility treatment, sex selection, and others.Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the market among North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of country, Malaysia dominated the global fertility tourism market in 2021 on account of the growing number of higher success rates of in-vitro fertilization treatments in the country, which in turn attracts a lot of medical tourists.



Market Players

Manchester Fertility Services Ltd, San Diego Fertility Center, Eva Fertility Clinics, The Surrey Park Clinic, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Assisted Reproduction and Gynecology Centre, Sincere IVF Center, Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialists, Genesis IVF, Apollo Fertility are some of the leading players operating in the Global Fertility Tourism Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global fertility tourism market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Fertility Tourism Market, By Service:

o In-Vitro Fertilization

o Artificial Insemination

o Others

• Fertility Tourism Market, By Application:

o Infertility Treatment

o Sex Selection

o Others

• Fertility Tourism Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Russia

Poland

Bulgaria

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Fertility Tourism Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467769/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________