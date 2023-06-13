New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Adhesives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467768/?utm_source=GNW



The global electronic adhesives market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the growing demand for electric components in different industries and the development of technologies supporting the growth of the market.



Electronic adhesives are basically a binder which is used to integrate electronic components due to their high bond strength.They are widely used in the industrial, consumer, computers and servers, medical field, and automotive sectors.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the growing electronic industry, the rising popularity of medical gadgets and wearables, extensive R&D activities, increasing investments by key market players, and growing demands for electric vehicles. Also, the rising adoption of collaborations and product launches is driving the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Electronic Devices and equipment

The growing use of electronic devices and equipment in various industry verticals, such as automotive, medical devices, aviation, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, and others, is bolstering the growth of the market globally.Miniaturization of electronic components is one of the foremost factors for the growth.



Moreover, owing to the extensive use of electronics in the automotive sector, such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems, satellite radio, automatic parking, in-vehicle entertainment systems, heads-up display, navigational systems, tire pressure monitors, and others, the surge in demand for electronic adhesive is driving the growth of the market. According to the OICA, in 2021, the collective vehicle production across China, Japan, and India was more than 38.5 million. The rising popularity of medical devices and wearables is augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated circuits and cutting-edge technologies across the world is likely to bolster the growth of the electronic adhesive market.

Technological Advancements Support the Market

Technological advancement and innovations in electronic adhesives are fueling the growth of the market.The increasing adoption of new innovative technologies, such as IoT devices, next-generation wireless 5G infrastructure networks, and others, are facilitating the growth of the market.



The developments are helping to improve the performance criteria of adhesives to bear the high-performance conditions and deliver adequate results.For instance, in 2018, a team of professionals at the University of Porto proposed a new polymer coating technique for flexible electronics.



Also, the adoption of advanced solid-state semiconductor technologies in consumer as well as industrial applications is strengthening the growth of the market.

Increasing Collaborations and Product Launching

Several collaborations and product launching between market players are facilitating the growth of the market.For instance, in 2021, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, along with Quad Industries, collaborated to provide support for technological value creation and prototyping solutions for printed electronics around multiple end-use businesses.



Similarly, in 2022, Indium Corporation announced the launch of a new adhesive solution named InTACK at PCIM Europe, which is intended for semiconductor functions.

Market Segmentation

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented into resin type, form, product type, end-user, and company.Based on resin type, the market is divided into epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, acrylic, and others.



Based on form, the market is divided into liquid, paste, and solid.Based on product type, the market is divided into electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, and others.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, medical, industrial, transportation, aerospace & defense, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising demand in the automotive sector in the country.

Market Players

Henkel AG, 3M Company, Arkema SA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., Threebond Co., Ltd., Panacol-Elsol GMBH, Meridian Adhesives Group, and Sika AG are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electronic adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Electronic Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

o Epoxy

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Acrylic

o Others

• Electronic Adhesives Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Paste

o Solid

• Electronic Adhesives Market, By Product Type:

o Electrically Conductive Adhesives

o Thermally Conductive Adhesives

o Others

• Electronic Adhesives Market, By End User:

o Consumer Electronics

o Medical

o Industrial

o Transportation

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

• Electronic Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Electronic Adhesives Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

