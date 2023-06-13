New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Radiography Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467767/?utm_source=GNW



The global dental radiography market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in cases of dental disorders, and technological developments that are curbing the growth of the market.



Digital radiography implies X-ray imaging.It uses digital X-ray sensors to generate improved computer images of teeth and gums.



Dental radiographs are used by dentists to evaluate a person’s oral health.Dental radiographs are also known as dental X-rays.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the rise in the geriatric population, extensive R&D activities, increasing government investments and initiatives in the field of dentistry, and growing public awareness about oral health. Also, the adoption of various strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, agreements, and others are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems

The growing occurrences of dental illness among the population are augmenting the growth of the market globally.Nowadays, people are opting for unhealthy choices such as tobacco, smoking cigarettes, alcohol, consumption of junk foods, and others, due to which they are suffering from various dental problems such as periodontal disease, gum disease, dental caries, and others.



According to WHO, dental illness poses a major health problem for emerging as well as developed countries; about 3.5 billion people are suffering from it globally. Also, the surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry is due to changing lifestyles and a rising focus on dental aesthetics and other cosmetic procedures, which are bolstering the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements

Rapid advancements in the field of dentistry are curbing the growth of the market.The increasing adoption of advanced technology such as the Cone-beam Computed Tomography System (CBCT), computed tomography, and magnetic resonance diagnostic imaging in dentistry is driving the growth of the market.



For instance, in 2015, SOREDEX launched CRANEX 3Dx, a high-quality imaging system with cephalometric, panoramic, and cone-beam CT imaging programs.In addition to these, CRANEX 3Dx is incorporated with five FOVs (Fields of View) which facilitate accurate 3D imaging.



Similarly, in 2022, Pearl Inc. stated that the FDA had approved its second opinion, an AI-powered radiologic detection aid, which can assist dentists in identifying several common dental ailments, including calculus, tooth decay, and root abscesses.

Rising Awareness and Growing Geriatric Populations

Growing awareness among people about dental disorders, such as dental caries, injury-related damage, periodontal disease, and others, is also a critical factor for the growth of the market.Owing to the rising awareness, people are going for dental checkups, which is supporting the growth of the market.



The increasing desire for dental aesthetics is surging the demand for cosmetic operations.Furthermore, the rise in the aging population base is augmenting the growth of the market.



According to CDC data, in 2019, 92 % of people aged 20 to 64 in the United States had dental caries.

Market Segmentation

The global dental radiography market is segmented into modality, imaging type, application, end-user, and company.Based on modality, the market is divided into X-ray systems, CBCT systems, hybrid systems, and others.



Based on imaging type, the market is divided into extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging.Based on application, the market is divided into implantology, endodontics, orthodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, and others.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into dental hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising incidences of dental disorders in the country.

Market Players

Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Acteon Group, Carestream Dental, LLC, Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd., DÜRR DENTAL SE, J. MORITA Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Institut Straumann AG, and Takara Belmont Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



