Global Antibacterial Glass Strategic Research Report 2023: COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass

Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach $463.7 Million by 2030



The global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$245.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$463.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$422.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $245.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $463.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market

COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue

Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass

Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level

Antibacterial Glass Properties

Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains

Global Market Overview

Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market to a Promising Juncture

Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market Dynamics

Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for Antibacterial Glass Market

Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-bacterial Glass

Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of Active Ingredients

Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of Antibacterial Glass

COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass

Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and Cases Per Million Population

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Antibacterial Glass Market

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial Glass Market

Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market

Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings

Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for Antibacterial Glass

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Antibacterial Glass

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in the Food Industry

Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications

Slow Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market

Corning's Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough

Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution of Corning Gorilla Glass

Technological Advancements

AGC Glass Europe

Surface Coating Technology for Glass

Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass

Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications

BonAlive Develops BonAlive Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone Surgery

Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass Panels with Iron Nanoparticles

ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy Benefits in Hospitals

NovaMin Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties

Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction

Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate Infection Risk

Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of Pathogens

Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space

Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity

Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

AGC Glass Europe

Corning Inc.

Glas Trosch Holding AG

Innovative Glass Corporation

ISHIZUKA GLASS CO., LTD.

Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint Gobain S.A.

SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.

