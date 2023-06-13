Global Antibacterial Glass Strategic Research Report 2023: COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Glass: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach $463.7 Million by 2030
The global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$245.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$463.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$422.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|319
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$245.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$463.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- COVID-19 Impact on Anti-bacterial Glass Market
- COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue
- Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass
- Antibacterial Glass: Transforming & Taking Hygiene to Next Level
- Antibacterial Glass Properties
- Antibacterial Glass: Primary End-Use Domains
- Global Market Overview
- Rising Attention on Hygiene Brings Antibacterial Glass Market to a Promising Juncture
- Antibacterial Glass: Confluence of Factors Influencing Market Dynamics
- Interplay of Trends with Positive Implications for Antibacterial Glass Market
- Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-bacterial Glass
- Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of Active Ingredients
- Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of Antibacterial Glass
- COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Glass
- Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and Cases Per Million Population
- Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Antibacterial Glass Market
- Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial Glass Market
- Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
- Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging
- Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
- Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings
- Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for Antibacterial Glass
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth
- Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)
- Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Antibacterial Glass
- Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market Growth
- Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in the Food Industry
- Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications
- Slow Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
- Corning's Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough
- Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution of Corning Gorilla Glass
- Technological Advancements
- AGC Glass Europe
- Surface Coating Technology for Glass
- Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass
- Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications
- BonAlive Develops BonAlive Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone Surgery
- Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass Panels with Iron Nanoparticles
- ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass
- Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy Benefits in Hospitals
- NovaMin Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties
- Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector
- Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction
- Dual Antibacterial & UV Blocking Glass Solution to Mitigate Infection Risk
- Antibacterial Touchscreen Coatings to Prevent Transmission of Pathogens
- Emerging Techniques Gaining Ground in Antimicrobial Coating Space
- Antibacterial Bioactive Glass Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Inhibiting Bacterial Growth with Bioactive Glass
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
- AGC Glass Europe
- Corning Inc.
- Glas Trosch Holding AG
- Innovative Glass Corporation
- ISHIZUKA GLASS CO., LTD.
- Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
- Saint Gobain S.A.
- SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.
