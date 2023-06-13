US Digestive Health Announces Four New Providers to Its Gastroenterology Practice

EXTON, Pa., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the nation, today announced the addition of four medical providers.



Of the new providers, two are physicians and two are advanced practice providers, and they will practice at 301 Oxford Valley Road, Suite 701, Yardley, Pennsylvania, supporting diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for digestive diseases.

Joining USDH are:

Kenneth S. Breslin, MD

Stephen A. Rafelson, MD

Tara Kupperstein, CRNP

Sarah White, PA-C

“Welcoming new and highly skilled medical professionals to the USDH team underscores our commitment to expanding the organization,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDH. “Their diverse backgrounds and specialized expertise will help us continue to provide the highest-quality care to our patients. We look forward to working together to meet the growing demand for GI services and improving the health of our community.”

The growing USDH practice currently operates throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, with 31 locations, 18 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 gastroenterology providers and more than 1,000 employees.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ranks of one of the region's most exceptional GI healthcare practices and I am eager to offer our Bucks County patients access to cutting-edge technology and the collective expertise of one of the largest GI practices in the nation," said Dr. Breslin. "I look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues to provide exceptional care to our patients."

For more information, please visit the USDH website .

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States.

USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of 31 locations, 18 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 GI providers, and more than 1000 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

